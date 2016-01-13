Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:52 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Soccer

Owls Take Care of Midland in First Half

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 13, 2016 | 7:32 p.m.

Laguna Blanca did all its scoring in the first half and defeated Midland 3-1 in a Condor League girls soccer match on Tuesday at Midland.

Brooklin Kinsler scored the first goal in the 20th minute. She collected a square pass from Sophia Fay and “unleashed an arrow of a shot into the bottom corner,” said coach Kevin Shertzer.

Six minutes later, Kelly Bickett ran on to a through ball from Phoebe Madsen and calmly tucked away a breakaway for a 2-0 lead.

Bickett set up the third goal. After beating the defense on the left wing, she centered the ball for Sophia Fay, who put it away.

“It was a well-worked goal which signified our play in the entire half,” said Shertzer.

Midland stepped up its play in the second half and scored in 66th minute.

“All in all, I'm certainly happy with the league victory but mostly with how we played with calm possession soccer,” said Shertzer.

He lauded the play Lexi Yabsley. “Not only did she defend well, but she made a number of smart attacking plays.”

The Owls play at Thacher on Saturday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 