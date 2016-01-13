Owls Take Care of Midland in First Half

Girls Soccer

Laguna Blanca did all its scoring in the first half and defeated Midland 3-1 in a Condor League girls soccer match on Tuesday at Midland.

Brooklin Kinsler scored the first goal in the 20th minute. She collected a square pass from Sophia Fay and “unleashed an arrow of a shot into the bottom corner,” said coach Kevin Shertzer.

Six minutes later, Kelly Bickett ran on to a through ball from Phoebe Madsen and calmly tucked away a breakaway for a 2-0 lead.

Bickett set up the third goal. After beating the defense on the left wing, she centered the ball for Sophia Fay, who put it away.

“It was a well-worked goal which signified our play in the entire half,” said Shertzer.

Midland stepped up its play in the second half and scored in 66th minute.

“All in all, I'm certainly happy with the league victory but mostly with how we played with calm possession soccer,” said Shertzer.

He lauded the play Lexi Yabsley. “Not only did she defend well, but she made a number of smart attacking plays.”

The Owls play at Thacher on Saturday.

