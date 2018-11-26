Owner Expands Baker’s Table Cafe and Bakery in Santa Ynez

Amy Dixon said she knew when she signed the lease on her space for the Baker’s Table in Santa Ynez that if her neighbor ever moved out, she wanted to expand. Now the neighbor has, and the Baker’s Table has.

The bakery and café recently removed the dividing wall and expanded into the space formerly occupied by Imagine Wines.

“I love providing a space for people to be satisfied and happy. I can sell more retail and host more events with the added room,” said Dixon, the owner and chef.

As she was making a quiche crust, she said that her grand celebration will have to wait until after the holidays, as she expects to be busy making a lot of baked goods.

Pastry chef Emma Spalding determines the selection of seasonal breakfast pastry, cakes and tarts.

She is also getting a beer and wine license and plans on hosting local beer and wine makers to talk about their labels and do special tastings. She is also selling specialty goods that include flavored peanut butters like chipotle chocolate and spicy Thai.

“We also have Baker’s Table swag like aprons and coffee mugs, and I am really excited for the gelato bar made by S.Y. Kitchen,” she said.

The shop is known for its specialty breakfasts including a daily quiche selection, lunches of salads and sandwiches, and baked goods that include hand-rolled croissants in several varieties, house-made scones, cookies and seasonal pastries.

Dixon uses organic produce as much as possible, local eggs, and farmers’ market greens. The selections of breakfast pastry, cakes and tarts will vary according to season, availability of produce, and the whims of pastry chef Emma Spalding.

Baker’s Table at 3563 Numancia St. in Santa Ynez is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

