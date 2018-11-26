Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, November 26 , 2018, 4:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Owner Expands Baker’s Table Cafe and Bakery in Santa Ynez

bakery Click to view larger
In the expanded Baker’s Table, owner and chef Amy Dixon will be hosting special events in addition to serving more customers each day. (Courtesy photo)
By Raiza Giorgi for the Santa Ynez Valley Star | November 26, 2018 | 1:28 p.m.

Amy Dixon said she knew when she signed the lease on her space for the Baker’s Table in Santa Ynez that if her neighbor ever moved out, she wanted to expand. Now the neighbor has, and the Baker’s Table has.

The bakery and café recently removed the dividing wall and expanded into the space formerly occupied by Imagine Wines.

“I love providing a space for people to be satisfied and happy. I can sell more retail and host more events with the added room,” said Dixon, the owner and chef.

As she was making a quiche crust, she said that her grand celebration will have to wait until after the holidays, as she expects to be busy making a lot of baked goods.

Pastry chef Emma Spalding determines the selection of seasonal breakfast pastry, cakes and tarts.

She is also getting a beer and wine license and plans on hosting local beer and wine makers to talk about their labels and do special tastings. She is also selling specialty goods that include flavored peanut butters like chipotle chocolate and spicy Thai.

“We also have Baker’s Table swag like aprons and coffee mugs, and I am really excited for the gelato bar made by S.Y. Kitchen,” she said.

The shop is known for its specialty breakfasts including a daily quiche selection, lunches of salads and sandwiches, and baked goods that include hand-rolled croissants in several varieties, house-made scones, cookies and seasonal pastries.

Dixon uses organic produce as much as possible, local eggs, and farmers’ market greens. The selections of breakfast pastry, cakes and tarts will vary according to season, availability of produce, and the whims of pastry chef Emma Spalding.

Baker’s Table at 3563 Numancia St. in Santa Ynez is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 

[Click here for more stories from the Santa Ynez Valley Star.]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 