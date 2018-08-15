Owner Seeks Return of Dog Who Disappeared at Lake Cachuma

He suspects someone dog-napped Dante the Dachshund while family was busy packing up

Since his Dachshund name Dante went missing Sunday from the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area, Derick Holcomb figured he had no more tears left.

He was wrong. On Wednesday, talking about the dog’s disappearance brought another round of emotions.

“I’ve had him since he was a puppy, and he’s just the best dog ever,” said Holcomb, who lives in San Diego County. “That’s getting lost in his whole thing. He’s such a good boy. He really is and it’s just so hard.

"Everyone loves him. He’s just so affectional and loving. It just makes this whole thing so much harder.”

Holcomb, 31, said he suspects campers dognapped Dante, who was last seen Sunday morning at the Cachuma Lake campsite 397 on the trip involving extended family and their dogs.

Dante went missing from a pen housing the family's smaller dogs between 9:25 and 9:45 a.m. Sunday as Holcomb and relatives packed tents at a neighboring campsite.

“We don’t really know who or why,” Holcomb said of Dante’s disappearance. “I mean, he’s really adorable so that’s probably the why.”

Although Dante is more than 5 years old, he still looks like puppy, Holcomb said, adding that at the time the dog went missing, he weighed 20 pounds and had been neutered.

The brown Dachshund, a veteran at going camping, was known for being well behaved off leash so Holcomb figured the canine would come running after hearing his name. He didn’t.

“The fact that he’s not coming is immediately a red flag,” Holcomb said.

Family members fanned out to search for Dante. Later, park rangers and others joined the effort but the dog remained missing.

“The whole thing’s just bizarre, strange. He’s so well-behaved. Nothing like this has ever happened,” Holcomb said, praising the Cachuma staff for their help.

Rangers familiar with Lake Cachuma told Holcomb they don’t think a predatory animal grabbed the dog, and searches did not reveal signs of a scuffle or bloody remains. leaving Holcomb to suspect abduction by humans.

Holcomb remained at Cachuma Lake until 5:30 p.m. Sunday when the effort included distributing posters made earlier by this brother.

“We left and it was the hardest thing I ever had to do,” Holcomb said.

Since leaving Cachuma the family has contacted rescue groups, animal shelters and hundreds of veterinarians to look out for Dante, who does have a microchip. That company has been alerted that the dog may have been stolen.

“From then on, I’ve pretty much been dedicating a hundred percent of my energy to get him back,” Holcomb said.

In the short time since Dante’s disappearance, Holcomb and family have worked to spread Dante’s plight on social media, under the hashtag #FindDante.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been really really thankful for social media, because it really kind of makes the world a little bit more flat,” he said.

He said he filed a theft report with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, but expressed frustration at the lack of leads for the mysterious abduction.

As the days drag on, Holcomb can’t help but be terrified for Dante, wondering about his care and those who would be nefarious enough to steal a dog.

He urged those who have Dante to return the dog, with no questions asked.

“I just want my boy back,” Holcomb said.

Anyone with information about Dante’s location can call Holcomb at 805.807.2811.

Anyone with information about Dante's location can call Holcomb at 805.807.2811.