Owner Sought for Dog Found on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

The owners of a dog found on the freeway in Santa Barbara on Monday are being sought.

The “very friendly” older male pug was running on the side of northbound Highway 101 near Mission Street shortly before 9 a.m., according to Dawn Upham, who rescued the dog.

Upham has the animal with her at work, but plans to turn it over to Animal Control in Goleta later today.

Anyone who knows who the dog may belong to can contact Upham at 805.898.4083.

