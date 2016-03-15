Santa Barbara Owner Won’t Sell Georgia’s Smokehouse Food Trucks

Barbecue catering company owner has change of heart, takes trucks off the market

Georgia’s Smokehouse Gourmet BBQ food truck and catering business is no longer up for sale.

After owner Brian Parks announced his plans to sell the three-year-old business to focus on family last October, some people thought the brand was closing down.

Not so, Parks told Noozhawk, adding that after reevaluating practices for efficiency, he’s decided to keep the business after all.

Day-to-day operations never slowed down, but Parks is planning to increase focus this year on catering corporate events, private catering and an online lunch program.

Parks’ wife, Alissa, is also getting back involved in operations. She stepped away from her day-to-day marketing and sales role about 18 months ago to start their family by taking placement of a foster child — a son they’ve recently adopted.

“This has brought us incredible joy and satisfaction, but the business really felt the absence a strong sales presence,” Parks said. “Alissa will focus on corporate sales and event coordination and we’re both excited she’s back on board.

“Bottom line is Georgia’s Smokehouse is alive and well, still delivering mouthwatering, gourmet barbecue via the truck as well as catering and family style delivery.”

Georgia’s Smokehouse leases a commercial kitchen at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, where its two food trucks park overnight.

Parks had said his selling the business had nothing to do with the fact that Santa Barbara City Council will soon consider amending the city’s peddling and soliciting ordinance to align with a recent court decision. As of now, food trucks aren’t even mentioned in city code.

Proposed regulations would limit street vendors to operating between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Vendors also wouldn’t be able to park on streets for more than an hour at a time, couldn’t be within 500 feet of K-12 schools (from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and couldn’t operate on certain streets in the business district to limit impacts on parking or traffic flow.

Parks, who has more than a decade of chef experience in a range of restaurant settings, continues to be involved in that rule-amending process.

Food truck owners made their disdain for the proposed rules known late last year.

The ordinance will go back before the council’s ordinance committee before the full council takes a vote.

