Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau Taps President

By Joe Cabral for Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau | January 6, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Julie Mino Click to view larger
Julie Mino

Julie Mino has been named the new president of the Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).

Mino has worked in the hospitality and nonprofit sectors for 18 years, with a focus on social and corporate event planning, donor cultivation and sales. Her experience also encompasses an emphasis on customer service and management, the CVB said.

Before joining Oxnard CVB, Mino served as operations manager for The Ojai Foundation, a 40-acre land sanctuary, educational center and intentional community.

At The Ojai Foundation, she was responsible for employee relations and human resources while overseeing staff, monitoring and maintaining annual budgets, and carrying out programs within the organization.

Mino’s background also includes serving as conference services manager for the Bacara Resort & Spa, where she was responsible for all aspects of corporate groups and social functions.

Other positions included special events officer for the Santa Barbara Zoological Gardens, where she was involved with a variety of duties from event planning to donor solicitation, and overseeing staff.

Mino also worked with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Santa Barbara Chapter, and held the position of senior executive conference manager at Fess Parkers DoubleTree Resort.

Her educational background includes the completion of the Hotel, Restaurant Management Program at Santa Barbara City College, and Hilton Sales college courses.

She has worked with several professional and philanthropic organizations including Women’s Economic Ventures, Association of Fundraising Professionals, Santa Barbara International Film Festival and Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club.

“We are thrilled to have Julie lead our team in promoting Oxnard as a prime travel destination,” said Joe Cabral, board chairman for the Oxnard CVB.

“With her diverse background in tourism, special events and sales, we look forward to drawing on her expertise in continuing to build our presence in the marketplace,” he said.

For more information, call the Oxnard CVB, 385-7545.

— Joe Cabral for Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau.
 


 

 

