Oxnard Finance Czar Hired as New Lompoc City Manager

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 5:30 p.m. | June 12, 2018 | 2:56 p.m.
Jim Throop Click to view larger
Jim Throop

A man who who oversaw financial matters for cities in Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties has been hired as Lompoc’s new city manager.

Jim Throop, who serves as chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard, was hired by the Lompoc City Council after a recruitment effort that involved a community survey. 

Throop, 55, is scheduled to begin his role as Lompoc city manager on July 30, but will attend the City Council meeting on June 19, when he will be introduced to the community.

The new city manager's annual salary will be $190,000.

Lompoc Mayor Bob Lingl said Throop was among a talented field of city manager candidates. 

“Throop’s experience in finance and problem-solving abilities made him a stand-out,” Lingl said. “Our City Council looks forward to welcoming Jim to the city, and moving forward with Jim’s leadership in these challenging financial times.”

The new city manager will replace Patrick Wiemiller, who left in January after four years for the number two job with the city of Santa Maria after months of contention with some Lompoc council members.

Wieimiller was the first city manager hired from outside Lompoc in nearly 50 years when he joined the staff, and was selected after a five-month search.

Since Wiemiller’s departure, Teresa Gallavan has served as interim city manager, and will return to her regular job as economic development director/assistant city manager once Throop arrives.

Throop, who was born in Orange County, has family roots on the Central Coast, and served as director of administrative services for the city of Paso Robles from 2007 to 2016, when he joined the Oxnard staff.

He also worked for government agencies in Arizona.

In all, Throop has accumulated more than 30 years of financial management experience in the public and private sectors.
.
Throop has a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Southern California, and an MBA from Chapman University. 

Throop said he is thrilled to return to the Central Coast. 

“I’m looking forward to serving the wonderful Lompoc community and putting my experience in finance to work for the city,” Throop said. “I’m confident that working together with the city council, city staff and the community, we can help Lompoc shine the way it deserves to.” 

In Oxnard, city officials said Throop has been responsible for implementing financial policies and standards, as well as cleaning up of the city’s former redevelopment report submissions to the state, and many other financial clean-ups.

