Oxnard Man Killed in Highway 1 Crash, Lompoc Driver Arrested on DUI Charges

A Lompoc man has been arrested on drunken-driving charges following a head-on crash that killed an Oxnard man on Highway 1 Friday night between Gaviota and Lompoc, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Santa Barbara County and Lompoc firefighters, along with CHP officers and American Medical Response ambulance personnel, were dispatched to the crash on Highway 1, approximately five miles from Highway 101.

A 2017 Honda Civic driven by Bryan Charette, 35, of Lompoc was northbound on Highway 1 when it slammed into a southbound 1997 Nissan pickup driven by Alfredo Martinez, 73, of Oxnard.

“Based upon witness statements, obtained at the scene, Mr. Charette was traveling at a high rate of speed and making unsafe passing movements over double yellow lines,” the CHP said. “This in combination with Mr. Charette’s level of alcohol intoxication allowed his Honda to cross over the double yellow lines and into the southbound lane of State Route 1.”

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charette suffered major injuries to his head, chest, arms and legs, the CHP said.

He was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by medical helicopter, authorities said.

While the CHP said alcohol was a factor in the crash, it did not reveal the blood-alcohol content for the driver.

Highway 1 remained closed in both directions for more than six hours while CHP officers investigated the crash.

Friday night's crash was the second recent fatal collision on that stretch of Highway 1; a Lompoc woman died and a Santa Barbara man was critically injured there on Monday afternoon.

