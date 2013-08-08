Oxnard Plumber Arrested on Charges of Elder Abuse

Authorities believe there could be more victims of an Oxnard plumber who allegedly worked without a contractor’s license and targeted the elderly.

Oxnard police arrested Albert Solano, 46, in late July on charges of elder abuse after a months-long investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and the Contractors State License Board, according to Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Detectives started investigating in March, after incidents with a 68-year-old Santa Barbara resident and a couple in their 70s, Hoover said.

Solano had a pattern of not giving an estimate, overcharging for the job and threatening to place a lien on the property if the customer didn't pay, Hoover said. He also allegedly left projects unfinished and didn’t have a valid contractor’s license.

In his work as a plumber, Solano would use the name of businesses that weren’t his, according to Hoover.

Solano was arrested July 26, and the Sheriff’s Department is looking for any additional victims. Anyone with additional information can contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805.681.4150.

He was associated with Dr. Drain, Dr. Drain Sewer Repair, Dr. Drain Plumbing and Sewer Cleaning, American One Plumbing, Day and Night Rooter Man, Rooter Dr. Inc. and AR Construction.

