Oxnard’s Niko Lima is Too Much for SBCC

Baseball

Niko Lima had a career day on Thursday as he drove in all seven runs in Oxnard’s 7-4 baseball win over SBCC.

The Condors’ first baseman went 3-4 with a double and a grand slam that snapped a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the eighth. Oxnard improved to 8-14-1 and 1-7 in the WSC North.

Tommy Holguin was 3-4 with an RBI single in the second for the Vaqueros (11-8, 4-4). Boston Hubbard and Pat Caulfield were both 2-4 with an RBI.

Jack Aldrich pitched 7.1 innings for Santa Barbara, giving up six runs on eight hits with six strikeouts and two walks.

The Vaqueros took a 3-1 lead in the sixth after Caulfield’s bases-loaded RBI single with two outs in the fifth and Hubbard’s two-out RBI double in the sixth. Oxnard tied it in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run double by Lima.

The Condors loaded the bases in the eighth on two singles, a sacrifice bunt and an intentional walk to Austin Maciel. Tristan Perrin replaced Aldrich and Lima hit his fourth homer of the year to make it 7-3. It was only the third homer allowed by Vaquero pitchers in 165 innings.

The Vaqueros got another run in the ninth when Caulfield doubled and Jacob Bravo singled him home.

Jose Gomez pitched the last two innings to get the victory and got five of six outs on strikeouts.

