Pablo Santos of Carpinteria, 1930-2016

Posted on June 17, 2016 | 1:58 p.m.

Source: Rosalie Galvez

Pablo Santos of Carpinteria passed away peacefully June 13, 2016, at Serenity House, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 6, 1930, in Lombardía, Michoacán​, to Dolores and Josephine.

Pablo was always a very hard worker. He managed to find various jobs such as welding, working on the railroad tracks, collecting bus fares from passengers and anything he was able to learn, until the late 1940s, when at the age of 16 he migrated to the United States.

Upon coming to the United States, he continued to work odd jobs to support himself. At the age of 25 he met the love of his life, Lola, at a friend’s house on Cramer Circle, and less than a year later they married at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.

Pablo worked as a gardener and went to trade school to become a dental technician before becoming employed by Kilovac for many years. His final position was at Hall Surgical, where ended up retiring from.

During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with Lola to Mexico, Hawaii, New York, Europe and Niagara Falls where his glasses actually ended up falling in the water!

One of Pablo’s greatest passions was his garden. He enjoyed planting fruits and vegetables such as guavas, passion fruit, dragon fruit, limes, chiles, mint, strawberries, cucumbers and papaya. He could spend hours outside planting, watering and trimming plants,

He especially enjoyed sharing fruit and having mango parties with his “Pretty Babies” Addisyn, Avery and Mariah.

While Pablo had a difficult childhood, he was always teaching his children and grandchildren life lessons so that they wouldn't have to go through what he experienced.

He taught them to always go above and beyond what is expected of them: If the opportunity is given to you, take it; learn new trades; never pass up a good deal (even if it means buying way more than you really need); always keep a good appearance and your car washed; and, of course, all about gardening.

In 1976, during the bicentennial year, he was proud to officially become a U.S. citizen.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lola, and their children, Josie, Paul (Sandra) and Sylvia (Jessie); grandchildren, TJ and Tim (Rosalie) Galvez, Kristen, Camille Santos and Maggie (Eric) Powers; great-granddaughters, Alina Santos and Addisyn, Avery and Mariah Galvez; siblings Alejandro (Mayra) Santos, Amelia (Merced) Almejo and Guillermina (Venito) Santos; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pablo is preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Josephine; his sister Petra; his niece, Linda Cuevas; son-in-law Tom Galvez; and his brother Antonio Santos.

The family would like to thank Dr. Kass and his oncology team for the great medical attention he received during the last six years and to Serenity House, especially Kathy and Sam Leer, for taking such great care of our dad/grandpa during his final weeks.

A celebration of Pablo’s life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Carpinteria Cemetery, with a reception immediately following at Lions Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Serenity House.