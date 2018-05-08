Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:13 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Pac for a Change Opens Loal Campaign

By Alexandra Trujillo for Pac for a Change | May 8, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Barbara Greenleaf, left, Leannah Bradley and Debbie Levinson.
Barbara Greenleaf, left, Leannah Bradley and Debbie Levinson. (Courtesy photo)

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer’s Campaign for a Change, a Democratic pac that aims to win back the House of Representatives and Senate in the 2018 midterm elections, brought its effort to Santa Barbara recently for an event at the home of Barbara Greenleaf.

Co-chairs Greenleaf and Deborah Levinson brought together 40 local residents to learn about the pac’s strategy and plans for the November election.
 
“Although we’re national in scope, we’re starting in California with key races for the House of Representatives," said Leannah Bradley, the event’s featured speaker and senior strategy adviser to Pac for a Change.

"We’ve developed several ads already for our Resist and Replace campaign that have garnered hundreds of thousands of hits on social media," she said. "When it comes to the Senate, we are focusing on 12 states where Democratic incumbents are being challenged or we can pick up a seat.”

The highlight of the event was a phone call from Boxer, a 24-year veteran of the Senate, who made a plea to stand up for the environment, women and families, and to return decency to government.

“Pac for a Change is a focused, targeted project that makes me feel empowered in a chaotic national political situation,” said Levinson.

“Enough with the hand-wringing; it’s time to get down to business,” Greenleaf said.
 
For more information on local Pac for a Change activities, contact Greenleaf at [email protected] or Levinson at [email protected]

— Alexandra Trujillo for Pac for a Change.

 

