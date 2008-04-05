Pacifc Repays UCSB with 4-3 Ninth-Inning Win

Pacific on Saturday used the exact formula UCSB had used to defeat the Tigers the day before, scoring twice in the bottom of the ninth at Klein Family Field in Stockton.

Joe Oliveira’s RBI double off UCSB reliever Mike Martin (3-1) scored J.B. Brown for the winning run. Brian Martin singled through the left side to start of the bottom of the ninth. Jonathan Lewis pinch-ran for Martin and was advanced to second on John Joines’ sacrifice bunt. Brown laced a game-tying RBI single to left field, and advanced to second on the play courtesy of a Gauchos fielding error. Oliveira followed with his game-winning RBI double, to give Pacific (6-21, 1-4) its first Big West Conference victory.

Before the ninth inning Tigers outburst, all the scoring in Saturday’s game occurred within the first two innings.

The Gauchos (20-9, 4-1) got off to a quick start by scoring twice on two hits. With one out, designated hitter Chris Fox singled up the middle. After Eric Oliver grounded out to second base, Mike Zuanich unloaded for a two-run home run to deep left field to put the Gauchos ahead, 2-0.

The Tigers countered in the bottom of the first, scoring a run of their own on one error and a hit. After Oliveira reached second on a throwing error, Adam Ching doubled him home to put the Tigers on the board, 2-1.

Both squads put up single runs in the second. Gauchos catcher Chris McMurray doubled down the left field line to start the top of the second. After advancing to third on a Patrick Rose sacrifice bunt, McMurray scored on a Mark Haddow ground out to shortstop.

Pacific followed suit, scoring a run on Brown’s double to center field.

Gauchos starter Mario Hollands earned a no-decision, pitching seven strong innings, allowing one earned run on six hits, while striking out five and walking only one. His one-run effort lowered his ERA to 2.70 in seven starts. Through 43 innings pitched, Hollands has struck out 35 while walking only nine.

Pacific starter Mark McCain was tagged for three runs in 7.1 innings of work, striking out two and walking three. Cole Akins (1-4) earned the win, tossing 1.2 innings of relief, allowing two hits, while striking out two and walking only one.

Zuanich led the Gauchos offensively, going 2-for-3 with one run scored and two RBIs. Shane Carlson went 2-for-4, while Fox went 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Click here for Saturday’s box score and play-by-play.

The Gauchos and Tigers play their series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday in Stockton.