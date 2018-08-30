Thursday, August 30 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Business

Pacific Coast Business Times Commends BigSpeak’s Cordero

By Jessica Welch for BigSpeak | August 30, 2018 | 2:28 p.m.

BigSpeak business speakers bureau is celebrating the recognition of its president Barrett Cordero by Pacific Coast Business Times as one of this year’s 40 Under 40.

Since Cordero moved from sales agent and consultant to president of BigSpeak in 2014, the company has nearly tripled in size. Within the last two years, BigSpeak has hired 17 new employees and grown its business internationally.

BigSpeak, which serves 68 percent of the Fortune 1000, said it is proud to have such a dedicated and promising leader and intends to grow its business under his direction to serve a larger percentage of the Fortune 1000 and other global leaders.

Under Cordero’s leadership, the company, which is based in Santa Barbara, has acquired top thought leaders and innovators as exclusive keynote speakers, including:

Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix; Tan Le, founder of Emotiv brainwear; Fredrik Eklund, Million Dollar Listing; Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives; and Adam Cheyer, co-creator of Siri.

Also, Molly Bloom, poker entrepreneur, subject of the 2017 film, Molly’s Game; Chris Barton, co-creator of Shazam; and Jonas Kjellberg, co-creator of Skype. BigSpeak works as well with Magic Johnson, and the Shark Tank investors.

Other additions to the 40 Under 40 list are AppFolio’s Nat Kunes and Whitney Kopf; Jillian Lipinski from American Riviera Banks; and David Valazques from the Santa Barbara Zoo.

“Working with Barrett over these last five and a half years has been epic,” said EVP, Ken Sterling. “He’s a great leader, very patient and growth oriented. We’ve got a great team and that’s a big part of Barrett’s doing.

“Our results over the last five years speak for themselves and if you like those, wait and see where we are in another five.”

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.

 

