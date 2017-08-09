Pacific Coast Open Polo Tournament Draws Elite Players

Some of the best polo players in the world will be competing at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in the prestigious Gulfstream Pacific Coast Open.

Six teams begin competition for the coveted PCO trophy starting on Sunday, Aug. 13. Tournament games will be contested on Thursdays and Sundays, culiminating with the championship game on Sunday, Aug 27.

The opening-day games are 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

GAME SCHEDULE

Defending champions Restoration Hardware leads the field that includes Farmers & Merchants Bank, Klentner Ranch, Lucchese, Santa Clara and Sol de Agosto. Two-thirds of the competing teams feature Team U.S. Polo Association players, including Klentner Ranch’s Geronimo Obregon and Jesse Bray, Lucchese’s Jared Zenni, Sol de Agosto’s Costi Caset and Jim Wright and Restoration Hardware’s Matt Coppola. Coppola is the son of U.S. polo legend Tony Coppola.

This year’s tournament will feature two father and son teams competing together. Francisco Escobar will participate with son, Luis, for Santa Clara, and Francisco de Narvaez will be playing with son, Paco, for Sol de Agusto.

The Polo & Racquet Club will host a Happy Hour after Thursday's Aug. 17 and 24 games. For the championship, the club is reviving the tailgate party before the game.

“The USPA is excited to host the 2017 Gulfstream Pacific Coast Open, a historical tournament fielding a number of polo’s top teams,” said USPA Chairman Joe Meyer. “This competition continues to serve as the most highly anticipated high-goal tournament on the Pacific Coast. We would like to thank the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club for helping make this event a continued success.”

Teams have been competing for the Pacific Coast Open Trophy for the last 107 years.

Throughout the late 1920s until the early 1940s the tournament was hosted by numerous California clubs, often landing at each club for no more than a few years before switching to another. After World War II, the PCO moved to the posh and glamourous Beverly Hills Polo Club until 1952 when it took permanent residency at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.