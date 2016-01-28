Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:53 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Coast Red Cross to Install Free Smoke Alarms in Local Homes

By Jessica Piffero for the American Red Cross | January 28, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

The Red Cross of the Pacific Coast is mobilizing the power of volunteers to install free smoke alarms in Santa Maria homes during an upcoming Home Fire Campaign event.

Red Cross volunteers, in partnership with the Santa Maria Fire Department and other community partners, will be installing smoke alarms Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting the day at the Santa Maria City Fire Administration Office, located at 314 W. Cook Street.

Volunteers are still needed for this event. Visit redcross.org/CenCalHFC to sign up.
 
The event is part of the Home Fire Campaign, a national effort to reduce home fire deaths by installing free smoke alarms throughout the country and educating families on the importance of having an emergency preparedness plan.

“Seven times a day, someone in our country dies in a home fire,” said Red Cross Regional CEO Jim McGee, “So by installing these smoke alarms and sharing fire safety information, we’re helping to save lives and empower Santa Barbara families to make the right decisions during emergencies.”

The American Red Cross launched the national Home Fire Campaign last fall to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires by as much as 25 percent over the next five years.

The campaign seeks to increase the use of smoke alarms in neighborhoods with higher numbers of home fires and to encourage all Americans to practice their fire escape plans.

The Red Cross responds to nearly 70,000 disasters each year in the United States, and the vast majority of those are home fires.

The local Red Cross is able to provide free smoke alarm installations, critical preparedness education and disaster relief to Santa Barbara County families thanks to the generosity of the community.

To learn more about how to participate with or donate to the Home Fire Campaign, visit redcross.org/centralcalifornia.

— Jessica Piffero is the regional director of communications for the American Red Cross.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 