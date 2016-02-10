Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 9:02 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Conservatory Theatre Proudly Presents ‘The Glass Menagerie’

By Craig Shafer for Pacific Conservatory Theatre | February 10, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Put on by Pacific Conservatory Theatre, The Glass Menagerie, which launched the career of Tennessee Williams, will play in Santa Maria's Severson Theatre March 3-20, 2016, and then transfer this summer to the Solvang Festival Theater, June 16-26.

Williams is considered to be among the most prolific and important American playwrights of the 20th century.

Director Roger DeLaurier said, "it's a gift and a privilege just to get to work on his material and to have the opportunity to introduce new generations to Tennessee Williams and keep him alive for our audience."

Amanda Wingfield is a faded, tragic remnant of Southern gentility who lives in poverty in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura. She frequently reminds them of her idyllic youth and the scores of suitors who once pursued her.

Tom is driven nearly to distraction by his mother's nagging and seeks escape in alcohol and the world of the movies. Laura also lives in her illusions surrounded by her glass menagerie and old phonograph records.

She is physically crippled, and this defect has left her excruciatingly shy, a trait intensified even more by her mother's anxiety to see her married.

This world of illusion in the Wingfield family is as fragile as the horn on a glass unicorn and is about to come shattering down around them.

The Glass Menagerie cast includes PCPA Resident Artists Kitty Balay as Amanda Wingfield and Matt Koenig as Tom Wingfield, along with acting intern Sierra Wells as Laura Wingfield and second-year conservatory student Jordan Stidham as Jim O'Connor.

The creative team headed by Director Roger DeLaurier includes Scenic Designer Dave Nofsinger, Costume Designer Judith A. Ryerson, Lighting Designer Tim Thistleton, Sound Designer Chuck Hatcher and Stage Manager Ellen Beltramo.

The popularity of this American gem has remained constant since its inception. The Glass Menagerie opened on Broadway in 1955 and has had seven New York revivals from 1965 to the present, the most recent taking place in September 2013 and receiving seven Tony nominations and three drama Desk nominations.

Other successful Tennessee Williams plays that followed include A Streetcar Named Desire, Summer and Smoke, The Rose Tattoo, Camino Real, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Orpheus Descending, Garden District and Sweet Bird of Youth, which collectively earned the playwright two Pulitzer Prizes, three new York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, three Donaldson Awards and a Tony Award.

He was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. 

During its March run in Santa Maria, showtimes are 1:30 and 7 p.m. Single tickets cost $29.50-$39.50, with discounts available for seniors, students, children and preview performances (Feb. 11 and 12).

During its June run Solvang Festival Theater, all performances begin at 8 p.m. Single Tickets cost $38.50-$49.50, with discounts available for seniors, students, children and preview performances (June 16 and 17).

Subscription tickets cost $21-$27 for Santa Maria showings and $25-$31.50 for Solvang showings. You must purchase a minimum of four productions in the season to take advantage of subscription pricing.

To purchase tickets, visit the PCPA box office Wednesday through Sunday between 12:30-7 p.m., call 805.922.8313 or visit www.pcpa.org.

Craig Shafer represents Pacific Conservatory Theatre.

 

