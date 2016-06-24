Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:15 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Pacific Pickle Works Bloody Mary Elixir Sweeps Spirits Competitions

For a mind-blowing savory cocktail, Pacific Pickle Works starts with its Bloody Mary Elixir and tomato juice. The scrumptious toppings and splash of spirits are up to you.
For a mind-blowing savory cocktail, Pacific Pickle Works starts with its Bloody Mary Elixir and tomato juice. The scrumptious toppings and splash of spirits are up to you. (Pacific Pickle Works photo)
By Pacific Pickle Works | June 24, 2016 | 11:45 a.m.

Pacific Pickle Works has been named a Gold SIP Award winner for Bloody Mary Mixers in the 2016 SIP Awards International Spirits Competition held May 22, 2016, in Newport Beach, Calif.

Pacific Pickle Works has also taken home the top honor awarded for Specialty Cocktail Mixers in the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition as well as a Gold Medal and Best of Category at the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition.

All three awards are for Pacific Pickle Works’ Bloody Mary Elixir, the secret sauce to making a perfectly seasoned Bloody Mary.

This seasoning is an all natural product made with Pacific Pickle Works’ own house-made Worcestershire sauce and their own blend of spices.

“This has been an exciting award season for us,” said Bradley Bennett, founder of Pacific Pickle Works. “We are thrilled to have been recognized — and medalled— in the most prestigious competitions in the industry in 2016. The SIP, San Francisco World Spirits and LA International Spirits awards all have recognized our very special Bloody Mary Elixir, which is a customer favorite as well.”  

In addition to industry and consumer accolades for Pacific Pickle Works’ Bloody Mary Elixir, Bennett’s company also recently won three additional Gold Medals, a Silver Medal, Best in Category and Best in Show at the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition for many of their pickled vegetable products, including recognition for their “Asparagusto,” “Brussizzle Sprouts,” “Stokra” and “Jalabeaños.”

These awards are all right on the heels of receiving industry-wide recognition as a gold medal sofi winner from the Specialty Food Association for their pickled “Brussizzle Sprouts.”

Pacific Pickle Works is gaining popularity in the savory drink mixer category with the release of their Pickle Brine, pickle juice for pickletini’s and picklebacks, and their latest addition, the Michelada Shrub, which distils all of the important stuff to make the perfect tart and tangy michelada into a cocktail-style shrub, right in line with Pacific Pickle Works’ “West Coast” style of products.

Pacific Pickle Works is distributed by Tony’s Fine Foods in the Western U.S. and is available direct online at pacificpickleworks.com.

— Based in Santa Barbara, Pacific Pickle Works offers an extensive line of gourmet pickled vegetables and savory drink mixers.

