Pacific Pickle Works of Santa Barbara Wins 2015 Good Food Award

Pacific Pickle Works, a Santa Barbara-based gourmet food company, is the recipient of the 2015 Good Food Award for its Jalabeaños, a unique blend of jalapeño spiced pickled green beans.

The award was presented to Pacific Pickle Works founder Bradley Bennett by world-renowned chef and food activist Alice Waters on Thursday at the Good Food Award ceremony held at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

“We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious award,” Bennett said. “To have our product recognized among a field of such high quality food-makers from across the country is a real honor.”

To qualify for a Good Food Award, a product must be responsibly produced from locally sourced ingredients, without the use of pesticides and with respect to seasonality. Over 150 products in 11 categories were selected from nearly 1,500 entries for the award this year.

The winners were selected in a blind taste test by a panel of industry experts.

“We take pride in the fact that we make good food using local and organic produce,” Bennett said. “This award gives us a great seal of approval as we look to introduce our pickles to a larger audience in 2015.”