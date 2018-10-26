Pacific Premier Bank Grants $10,000 to Housing Trust Fund

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County (HTF) has received a $10,000 grant award from Pacific Premier Bank to support the operations of its Workforce Homebuyer Program and Revolving Loan Fund for affordable housing production.

HTF's new South Coast Workforce Homebuyer Program provides low-cost down payment loans up to $100,000 to assist first-time low-, moderate- and middle-income homebuyers in purchasing an entry-level home in Southern Santa Barbara County so that they can live in the community where they work.

In addition to grant support, Pacific Premier Bank participates in a consortium of five local banks that provides low-cost capital to the Housing Trust Fund for its Workforce Homebuyer Program.

“Pacific Premier Bank is committed to supporting organizations that help provide affordable housing for individuals and families in underserved communities," said Brooks Wise, EVP/regional president for Pacific Premier Bank.

“We are pleased to partner with the Housing Trust Fund to create new affordable homeownership and rental opportunities that build stability for families and help develop our community," Wise said.

The Housing Trust Fund also operates a countywide housing production program that offers low-cost loans to developers of affordable housing.

All affordable housing funded by HTF creates positive community development impacts by providing individual project residents safe and affordable housing and by preserving the housing affordability for future generations.

To learn more about the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County and its affordable housing production and homebuyer programs, visit the Housing Trust Fund website, Housing Trust Fund.

The Housing Trust Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit financing agency and U.S. Treasury certified Community Development Financial Institution that works to expand the supply of affordable housing within Santa Barbara County's diverse communities.

HTF is governed by a volunteer board of directors comprised of countywide community leaders with expertise in real estate and development, banking, law, business, local government, nonprofits and affordable housing.

— Jennifer McGovern for Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.