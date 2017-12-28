Pacific Premier Bank Pledges $35,000 to Help Fire Victims

Food. Shelter. Clothing. These are all things we often take for granted. And even during tough times, they can usually be sought out without having to worry about loss of life.

But the massive and relentless Thomas Fire has made life in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties anything but typical since it broke out in Santa Paula on Dec. 4.

Determined to make a difference for low-to-moderate-income families during one of California’s largest wildfires on record, Pacific Premier Bank has pledged a series of support donations to three heroic community nonprofit organizations – $15,000 to Foodbank of Santa Barbara and $10,000 to both United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County and Unity Shoppe.

Life is tough when you’re a parent or child struggling to get by on a small income.

When wind-whipped wildfires force people to evacuate their homes and shut down employers and schools – along with their free or low-cost lunches – things become even harder.

This is the new reality for thousands of Santa Barbara and Ventura county residents, including an estimated 20,492 missed student meals each day the fire burns.



Foodbank of Santa Barbara has been working tirelessly since the Thomas Fire outbreak to serve these at-need families and children, distributing food to a Red Cross shelter and a handful of other emergency sites.

Readers can help donate to this effort online at https://donate.foodbanksbc.org/checkout/donation?eid=42395. Each $1 donation supplies eight meals.

United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County has always provided a home away from home for at-risk youth. During this challenging time, the clubs are especially needed, as thousands were forced to evacuate under orders.

Readers can pledge support by donating to this effort online at any time at https://www.unitedbg.org/donate/.

Unity Shoppe also stepped up its efforts throughout the disaster, accepting new toys, food, and funds to purchase needed items for displaced families and children.

Blankets, sleeping bags, bedding, towels, coats, cookware, shoes, furniture and more are all badly needed. These items can be purchased in bulk at heavily reduced prices by the Unity Shoppe.

Community members can help fund The Thomas Fire Unity Drive online with a donation.

The Pacific Premier Bank family, across the Central Coast and beyond, said it is honored to help at-need families during this harrowing time its communities.

Full containment of the Thomas Fire is not expected until Jan. 7, and many evacuated area residents won’t know the full extent of their losses until they’re cleared to return home. Every bit of generosity during this holiday season helps.

— Ondar Tarlow for Pacific Premier Bank.