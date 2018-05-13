Pacific Pride Expands Counseling Program with Cottage Health, Antioch University

Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) provides programs and services to more than 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County. Since 1976, PPF has provided counseling services to the LGBTQ+ community and their families and currently facilitates group or individual therapy at PPF’s Santa Barbara site.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the LGBTQ+ community experiences disproportionate rates of depression, anxiety, suicide and addiction. These higher rates can be traced to anti-LGBTQ+ stigma and family rejection.

PPF responds to the needs of this community in Santa Barbara County with LGBTQ-sensitive counselors who offer support with a range of issues including gender dysphoria, same-gender couples with intimate violence, family acceptance, and fears about coming out or being diagnosed with HIV.

PPF’s intern training program is the only local program that specializes in clinical work with LGBTQ+ clients, clients living with HIV/AIDS, and their families.

The counseling program is also an important support for LGBTQ+ youth from across the county and provides a clinical basis for LGBTQ+ competency trainings in local organizations and institutions.

In April, PPF launched a new program in collaboration with Antioch University and Cottage Health to expand its counseling services.

Funding by Cottage Health allows PPF to offer scholarships to clients of moderate income levels — a population PPF has struggled to reach.

Antioch has provided two doctorate level psychology (PsyD) students to the PPF counseling team who will conduct a community-wide awareness campaign to increase knowledge of PPF’s counseling services.

Antioch will also help create and facilitate the PsyD intern training program and provide volunteers to assist PPF with counseling services and outreach.

PPF's Community Mental Health Training Program will be held on the Antioch campus, providing training on LGBTQ+ mental health issues for Antioch and other universities faculty and students, PPF interns, and community mental health professionals.

Thanks to Antioch University, these trainings will also fulfill continuing education requirements for attending helping professionals.

This program will allow psychology students in various degree programs at Antioch to gain knowledge and experience that will allow them to be proficient in working with LGBTQ+ clients before they receive a license to practice therapy.

Research shows that clinicians too often expect training about LGBTQ+ issues from their LGBTQ+ clients (an unethical ask), and often ignore the specific nuances of clients’ identity-based needs.

This leads to a trend of LGBTQ+ patients terminating therapy prematurely and suffering negative mental health outcomes as a result. This program will address this issue in our community head-on in a powerful collaboration of long-standing Santa Barbara nonprofits.

Community members can learn more about PPF’s counseling programs at pacificpridefoundation.org/counseling, or by contacting [email protected] or 963-3636 ext. 103.

For more information or to make a donation please visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Stephanie Laufenberg for Pacific Pride Foundation.