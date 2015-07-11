Annual Pacific Pride Festival Adds Marriage Equality As Reason to Celebrate

Advice

While revelers burst with pride over U.S. Supreme Court ruling, performances by Belinda Carlisle and J. Carson prove they’ve ‘got the beat’

All were welcome Saturday at Santa Barbara’s​ Pacific Pride Festival, where locals got the chance to laud last month’s landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage.

De la Guerra Plaza buzzed with a positive air and a tad extra spirit, as festival goers couldn’t help but celebrate the big news with family and friends.

More than a handful of revelers hoped the term “same-sex marriage” would soon become obsolete, since the nation’s highest court has ruled that there is a constitutional right for people of the same gender to marry.

The ongoing merriment for marriage equality coincided nicely with the annual festival, put on by the Pacific Pride Foundation to create a safe and welcoming environment to unite the diverse LGBTQ community and its allies.

Attendees perused vendor booths and spent a lot of time picking out rainbow-colored flags, attire and props to pose for pictures in a Nouveau Photo Booth Co.

“It’s a hit,” said Scott Burruss, co-owner of the new Santa Barbara-based photo business. “I’m always happy to support the Pride Foundation.”

Free festivities carried on from noon to 7 p.m. with performances from Rupaul’s Drag Race contestants, international pop sensation J. Carson and headliner Belinda Carlisle, lead singer of the The Go-Go’s.

The celebration is to continue at 2 p.m. Sunday with the first-ever Interfaith Pride Celebration.

People from all walks of life were invited to join 19 local faith groups gathering at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens for a service that inspires and heals, featuring an interfaith choir and speakers from various religions.

The service will be presented by PFLAG Santa Barbara (Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBT People) and the Pacific Pride Foundation, sponsored by The Fund for Santa Barbara.

