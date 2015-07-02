Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:48 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

After Historic Marriage Equality Ruling, This Year’s Pacific Pride Festival Has Much to Celebrate

By Lauren Gunther for the Pacific Pride Foundation | July 2, 2015 | 12:35 p.m.

Come out and celebrate the recent historic Supreme Court ruling on marriage equality at Pacific Pride Foundation’s annual Pacific Pride Festival on July 11 from noon to 7 p.m. at De la Guerra Plaza in downtown Santa Barbara.

Carlisle
Belinda Carlisle, leader singer of The Go-Go’s, will be the headliner of this year's Pacific Pride Festival.

This year’s festival will provide the community with an opportunity to come together and celebrate the country’s momentous marriage equality victory while enjoying an afternoon of performances by talented musicians and entertainers.

“After years of hard work, we are thrilled to be celebrating this historic victory,” Jackie VanLingen, events manager at the Pacific Pride Foundation, said about the recent marriage equality ruling, “This year’s Pacific Pride Festival is going to be extra special as we come together as a community and recognize what we have collectively accomplished.”

This year’s Pacific Pride Festival will be featuring Belinda Carlisle, lead singer of the world renowned band The Go-Go’s known for its hits “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat,” as its esteemed headliner for the event. Carlisle will also be taking the stage later in the event to perform her own live music.

The event will also feature performances by Rupaul’s Drag Race contestants and Laganja Estranja and Mariah Balenciaga, local talent Tina Schlieske & the Gracedland Exiles with Sister Laura, international pop sensation JCarson, legendary drag diva Tommi Rose and many more.

The Pacific Pride Festival aims to create a safe, welcoming environment to unite and celebrate the beautifully diverse LGBTQ community and its allies. The mission is to build community, foster visibility, and celebrate sexual and gender diversity while raising funds for LGBTQ and HIV programs and services in Santa Barbara County.

The event is free admission and will be have food, wine and beer available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to attend and show their pride while enjoying an array of vendors and a spectacular entertainment lineup.

Sponsorships are available for those who would like to support Pacific Pride Foundation and its vital programs and services for the LGBTQ and HIV communities.

For more information, click here or contact VanLingen at [email protected] or 805.963.3636 x111.

— Lauren Gunther is a publicist representing the Pacific Pride Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 