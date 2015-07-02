After Historic Marriage Equality Ruling, This Year’s Pacific Pride Festival Has Much to Celebrate

Advice

Come out and celebrate the recent historic Supreme Court ruling on marriage equality at Pacific Pride Foundation’s annual Pacific Pride Festival on July 11 from noon to 7 p.m. at De la Guerra Plaza in downtown Santa Barbara.

This year’s festival will provide the community with an opportunity to come together and celebrate the country’s momentous marriage equality victory while enjoying an afternoon of performances by talented musicians and entertainers.

“After years of hard work, we are thrilled to be celebrating this historic victory,” Jackie VanLingen, events manager at the Pacific Pride Foundation, said about the recent marriage equality ruling, “This year’s Pacific Pride Festival is going to be extra special as we come together as a community and recognize what we have collectively accomplished.”

This year’s Pacific Pride Festival will be featuring Belinda Carlisle, lead singer of the world renowned band The Go-Go’s known for its hits “Our Lips Are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat,” as its esteemed headliner for the event. Carlisle will also be taking the stage later in the event to perform her own live music.

The event will also feature performances by Rupaul’s Drag Race contestants and Laganja Estranja and Mariah Balenciaga, local talent Tina Schlieske & the Gracedland Exiles with Sister Laura, international pop sensation JCarson, legendary drag diva Tommi Rose and many more.

The Pacific Pride Festival aims to create a safe, welcoming environment to unite and celebrate the beautifully diverse LGBTQ community and its allies. The mission is to build community, foster visibility, and celebrate sexual and gender diversity while raising funds for LGBTQ and HIV programs and services in Santa Barbara County.

The event is free admission and will be have food, wine and beer available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to attend and show their pride while enjoying an array of vendors and a spectacular entertainment lineup.

Sponsorships are available for those who would like to support Pacific Pride Foundation and its vital programs and services for the LGBTQ and HIV communities.

For more information, click here or contact VanLingen at [email protected] or 805.963.3636 x111.

— Lauren Gunther is a publicist representing the Pacific Pride Foundation.