Pacific Pride Festival Set for Saturday at Leadbetter Beach

The Pacific Pride Foundation will host its annual gay pride festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

The Pacific Pride Festival’s mission is to build community, foster visibility, and celebrate sexual and gender diversity while raising funds for LGBT programs and services in Santa Barbara County. Every year the festival provides a safe, open space for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and its allies to come together and celebrate this multifaceted group.

After the Supreme Court’s historic ruling on the unconstitutionality of DOMA and with the newly restored freedom to marry in California, PPF will be celebrating the monumental strides in marriage equality achieved this past year. California now becomes the 30th state, including the District of Columbia, to recognize the marriage rights of same-sex couples in the country.

PPF welcomes a number of local dignitaries who will speak at the festival, including Rep. Lois Capps, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, Assemblyman Das Williams and City Councilwoman Cathy Murillo.

A mobile testing unit will be on site where PPF’s community health outreach workers will administer free, anonymous HIV tests from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food trucks, merchants and fellow nonprofits such as Equality California and the Human Rights Campaign will join PPF at the Pride Festival.

Entertainment

» Latrice Royale — RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist and reality TV phenomenon Latrice Royale is set to hit the stage in the afternoon and thrill festival-goers with her famous drag personality and performance.

» Exposé — PPF is proud to welcome 1980s musical sensation Exposé, the first girl group to have seven back-to-back Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and first group in history to have four Top 10 hits on their debut album.

» Second Annual “Put Your Paws Up” Dog Show — Show us your pet’s pride. Dress your furry friend in rainbow gear or showcase their talent with a trick. Put your imagination to work! The pet with the most Pride will take home the grand prize.

» Soon-to-be Wed Game — PPF will be hosting a Newlywed game spin-off as three couples compete on stage in a playful pre-nuptial “who know who best” contest. The lucky winners will be awarded a couples’ staycation gift basket complete with a one-night stay at a boutique hotel and dinner out on the town.

Entertainment Lineup

» Noon — Phantom Effect

» 12:40 p.m. — Johanna

» 1:10 p.m. — City Councilwoman Cathy Murrillo and Assemblyman Das Williams

» 1:20 p.m. — p.m. Put Your Paws Up Dog Competition

» 1:40 p.m. — Soon-to-be-Wed Game

» 1:55 p.m. — Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson

» 2 p.m. — Hir Bois

» 2:30 p.m. — Pretty Awesome

» 3 p.m. — Rep. Lois Capps

» 3:10 p.m. — Drag Show

» 3:50 p.m. — Latrice Royale

» 4 p.m. — Exposé

» 4:30 p.m. — Latrice Royale

» 4:40 p.m. — Deja Re & Hot Totties

» 5 p.m. — La Radia

» 5:30 p.m. — The Alley Project

» 5:40 p.m. — Saucy Monkey

» 6:20 p.m. — I Want My 80s

— Tyson Halseth is the development and events manager for the Pacific Pride Foundation.