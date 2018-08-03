Friday, August 3 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Pride Festival — With Pride We Rise — Celebrates Diversity

By Stephanie Laufenberg for Pacific Pride Foundation | August 3, 2018 | 9:42 a.m.

Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) will host the Pacific Pride Festival — With Pride We Rise — noon-7 p.m. Aug. 25, at Chase Palm Park.

Providing programs and services to more than 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County, PPF is the largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

A diverse crowd of some 4,000 lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and ally supporters and their families from the Central and South coasts is expected to attend the festival. The first 200 guests who go in via the main entrance will receive a free rainbow flag.

A Pride Rally, noon-1 p.m., will kick off the event with elected officials, local activists, and other community member speakers. Guests can engage with local representatives and hear about issues facing the local LGBTQ+ community.

Love. Period will be held 1-2 p.m. on the main stage, featuring a panel of speakers from the local spiritual and religious community.

Afterward, hosts Alan Rose of KEYT and 2016 Queen of Pride Vivian Storm will emcee live entertainment, including music and performances by American Idol’s Ada Vox, Rainbow Girls, Dev, and Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Throughout the festival, attendees can choose from dozens of booths and activities for the family, including a bounce house, youth lounge, beer and wine garden, and food from Goa Taco, Flipside and Kona Ice.

Following the festival, the Pride After Party will be held at 9 p.m. at Matrix Santa Barbara with different levels and entertainment to choose from in the three-story nightclub, at 409 State St.

There will be a performance by Vox, music by DJs Zeke, Charlie Wood and SuzanX, and a drag show at 10 p.m. on the main floor.

Community members can start celebrating the local Pride season throughout August by attending community events supporting the festival:

» Comedy is a DRAG, a comedy show with headliner Libbie Higgins, will be 7-10 p.m. Aug. 11 at Matrix Santa Barbara.

» Aug. 14 from 6:30-10:30 p.m., SoHo Restaurant & Music Club will host a Pride Kick-off Event, featuring dinner and a show full of LGBTQ+ artists including Lucy & La Mer, Ezra Michel, Melody Bird, and Bugsy.

» Aug. 18, join Pacific Pride Foundation at Martian Vineyard from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for wine tasting, picnic lunches and entertainment on the property in Los Alamos.

» Aug. 22, join PPF for one of the last installments of the Sunset at the Canary series, held on the rooftop of the Kimpton Canary Hotel with happy hour cocktails and entertainment from 6-8 p.m.

» Wildcat Lounge hosts a Pride Closing Party, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 26 featuring a drag show hosted by Echo with queens from Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, music by DJ Zeke and DJ Sparx, Absolut drink specials, and no cover charge.

PPF thanks Deckers Brands for being a presenting sponsor of this year’s Pacific Pride Festival. PPF is now accepting individual and corporate sponsorships for this year’s event.

To learn more about the festival or how to get involved, contact Jackie VanLingen at [email protected]

For more information or to make a donation please visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

 

