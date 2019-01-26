Pacific Pride Foundation 2019 Fundraising Ball Fit For Royalty

Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF), which provides programs and services to 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County, has announced its biennial fundraising event — The Royal Ball — will be held May 4 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach.

“The Royal Ball is not only one of the most anticipated events in Santa Barbara, but also the most impactful for the local LGBTQ+ community,” said Colette Schabram, executive director. “This event directly affects PPF’s ability to reach, clients and impact the community as a whole well into 2020.

“The Royal Ball generates critical funds for programs and services for approximately two years of operations for Pacific Pride Foundation.”

PPF’s free HIV testing and counseling, suicide prevention, anti-bullying, mental health and opioid crisis response programs are free or low-cost to their beneficiaries due to community support and events like the Royal Ball. For seven years, the Royal Ball has helped make these programs possible.

Coordinated by Merryl Brown Events, the 2019 Royal Ball will feature high energy dance music with a Los Angeles DJ and a floor show to entertain guests, while cocktails and a boutique silent auction will await them on the grand lawn, along with music and a twilight ocean vista.

Guests in black tie and royal attire will fill the crystal chandelier-filled ballroom, and dinner will be served at stations throughout the evening, atop Bernardaud porcelain with Christofle flatware.

Royal boxes with gilded furnishings and intimate dining tables, replete with stunning floral elements will provide just some of the ultra-chic options for entertaining guests.

“The Royal Ball not only raises funds for the impactful work that PPF does in our community but it is an abundantly fun night for our sponsors and donors that puts a lot of joy into the art of giving,” said Justine Roddick, co-chair of the ball.

For underwriting opportunities, sponsorships, table and ticket information, visit pacificpridefoundation.org/royalball or contact Jackie at [email protected] or 805-963-3636 ext. 106.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Stephanie Garcia for Pacific Pride Foundation.