Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 26 , 2019, 7:46 am | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Pride Foundation 2019 Fundraising Ball Fit For Royalty

By Stephanie Garcia for Pacific Pride Foundation | January 26, 2019 | 7:11 a.m.

Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF), which provides programs and services to 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County, has announced its biennial fundraising event — The Royal Ball — will be held May 4 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach.

“The Royal Ball is not only one of the most anticipated events in Santa Barbara, but also the most impactful for the local LGBTQ+ community,” said Colette Schabram, executive director. “This event directly affects PPF’s ability to reach, clients and impact the community as a whole well into 2020.

“The Royal Ball generates critical funds for programs and services for approximately two years of operations for Pacific Pride Foundation.”

PPF’s free HIV testing and counseling, suicide prevention, anti-bullying, mental health and opioid crisis response programs are free or low-cost to their beneficiaries due to community support and events like the Royal Ball. For seven years, the Royal Ball has helped make these programs possible.

Coordinated by Merryl Brown Events, the 2019 Royal Ball will feature high energy dance music with a Los Angeles DJ and a floor show to entertain guests, while cocktails and a boutique silent auction will await them on the grand lawn, along with music and a twilight ocean vista.

Guests in black tie and royal attire will fill the crystal chandelier-filled ballroom, and dinner will be served at stations throughout the evening, atop Bernardaud porcelain with Christofle flatware.

Royal boxes with gilded furnishings and intimate dining tables, replete with stunning floral elements will provide just some of the ultra-chic options for entertaining guests.

“The Royal Ball not only raises funds for the impactful work that PPF does in our community but it is an abundantly fun night for our sponsors and donors that puts a lot of  joy into the art of giving,” said Justine Roddick, co-chair of the ball.

For underwriting opportunities, sponsorships, table and ticket information, visit pacificpridefoundation.org/royalball or contact Jackie at [email protected] or 805-963-3636 ext. 106.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Stephanie Garcia for Pacific Pride Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 