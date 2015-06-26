Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 9:58 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Pride Foundation Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling in Favor of Marriage Equality

By Pacific Pride Foundation | June 26, 2015 | 1:57 p.m.

It is with great excitement that the Pacific Pride Foundation celebrates this and all decisions that secure equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans.

While we enjoy this long-awaited, positive outcome, we are also aware that:

» only 19 states and the District of Columbia prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity

» only 14 states and the District of Columbia legally address discrimination against students based on sexual orientation and gender identity

» only six states and the District of Columbia have both bans on insurance exclusions for transgender healthcare while also providing transgender inclusive health benefits for state employees.

One of our youth advocate leaders, Jessica Lindsey, shares, "I think that some people outside of the LGBTQIA community might assume our fight is over. Yet just because the law has changed doesn't mean the hearts of the homophobic and transphobic have opened. I feel confident that people will recognize and continue the push for equality. The reason I feel confident in this is because those people are us. We are the ones who decide that the movement is not over, with our continued action."

As the struggle for full equality and protection perseveres, so will Pacific Pride Foundation continue to provide vital support and programs tailored to Santa Barbara County's diverse lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender populations — collaborating with many local agencies, but especially, Santa Maria's Gay Rights Advocates for Change and Equality, the Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network, Trans*Youth Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara PFLAG, and our own PROUD LGBTQIA Youth Group.

Congratulations to all who invested their time, talent and treasure in the pursuit of greater equality for all. 

 

