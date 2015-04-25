Monday, April 30 , 2018, 9:20 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

Hollywood Stars Don Roos, Dan Bucatinsky Get Royal Treatment from Pacific Pride Foundation

At annual benefit gala, Julia Louis-Dreyfus presents inaugural Advocacy Award for couple’s work on behalf of LGBTQ issues

From left, Pacific Pride Foundation Royal Ball co-chairman Mark Appleton,  awardee Don Roos, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, awardee Dan Bucatinsky, and event co-chairwoman Joanna Kearns gather for a group photo as Saturday’s festivities get under way at Bacara Resort & Spa. Click to view larger
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 25, 2015

Actress and Montecito resident Julia Louis-Dreyfus presented the Pacific Pride Foundation’s first-ever Advocacy Award to award-winning director/screenwriter Don Roos and Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Dan Bucatinsky for their support and commitment to LGBTQ advocacy.

The honor was bestowed Saturday night at PPF’s sold-out gala at Bacara Resort & Spa

The annual Royal Ball attracted 500 supporters to the “Dream in Color”-themed fundraiser, which featured a fancy social hour, guest photo shoot, multiple gourmet dinner food stations, a premier music DJ, and dancing on the all-white dance floor until midnight.

The ball, produced by Merryl Brown Events, was emceed by the gracious and talented Jane Lynch, star of the hit TV series Glee.

Roos and Bucatinsky have helped change the scope of LGBTQ representation in Hollywood through both their presence as openly out celebrities and through their dedication to portraying and depicting LGBTQ characters in their work.

Both are exemplary role models, and, according to the PPF, the award celebrates their artistic vision and collaboration in film and television, their portrayal of gay characters, and their inspirational family that represents love, integrity and leadership.

The couple have lived in Montecito for more than a decade and have two children, Eliza and Jonah, who were on hand for the award presentation.

“Obviously, I didn’t read the invitation that said that white was the attire tonight,” quipped Lynch, who was rocking a stylish, all-black jacket and pants ensemble.

“This is such amazing turnout and support for the foundation’s important and incredible work for people with HIV and AIDS,” she continued. “The Pacific Pride Foundation does it all — community education, anti-bullying workshops, food pantry, free AIDS testing, case management, and so many programs and services for the LGBTQ population.”

A couple of guests spoke to Noozhawk about their involvement in the Pacific Pride Foundation. Jefferson Woeste, owner of J. Woeste in Los Olivos, and Bruce Cleveland were attending the Royal Ball for their sixth year.

“We got started with the foundation when we lost a dear friend to AIDS,” Woeste said. “We believe in supporting the organization because of all the vital work that they do in education and the much-needed food pantry.”

The event committee did a fantastic job in raising funds. Foundation officials said all sponsorship categories — $75,000, $50,000, $25,000 and $10,000 — were sold out, and the funds would be used to help support the organization’s programs.

The mission of the nonprofit Pacific Pride Foundation is to advocate for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community; care for people living with HIV; and prevent the transmission of HIV.

Next up for the foundation is the 2015 Pacific Pride Festival on July 11 in De la Guerra Plaza in Santa Barbara.

Click here for more information about Pacific Pride Foundation, or call 805.963.3636. Click here to make an online donation.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].

