Pacific Pride Foundation Hails Failed Repeal of School Success and Opportunity Act

On Monday, the effort to repeal the School Success and Opportunity Act — California’s new law ensuring that all children have opportunities to do well in school — failed to qualify for the ballot.

The law — also known as Assembly Bill 1266 — went into effect Jan. 1 to ensure that schools have the guidance they need to make sure all students, including those who are transgender, have the opportunity to do well in school and graduate.

The fundamental purpose of AB 1266 is to prevent the unfair exclusion of transgender students from participation in gender-based school activities, programs and facilities; it does this by restating existing anti-discrimination laws. This law protects our most vulnerable youth. Trans Student Equality Resources reports that 80 percent of trans students feel unsafe at school because of their gender expression.

The use of restrooms and the privacy of non-transgender students have attracted media focus, but ultimately, it is only logical and appropriate that students use the facility consistent with their gender identity and presentation.

The law is modeled after policies and practices that are already working well in several schools, and gives important guidance to educators so they can work with students and families on a case-by-case basis.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson was vocal about her support: “This law takes an important step to acknowledge that everybody should have same opportunities to participate and succeed in school programs and activities with their personal dignity respected.”

She joins the ranks of other local elected officials, leaders and organizations that support the law, including Mayor Helene Schneider and the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The law helps all students in Santa Barbara public schools be their authentic selves.

Tyler Renner, the Pacific Pride Foundation’s LGBTQ program coordinator, works with schools to provide resources and train school staff on how to ensure lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students feel included and safe. He also supports Gay-Straight Alliance clubs and runs the youth group.

“We work with several openly transgender students here in our community, and this law truly protects them," Renner said. "Being able to use the appropriate restroom and having school staff that respect your identity profoundly impacts a student’s mental health, well-being and success.”

The Pacific Pride Foundation is part of the Support All Students campaign, a broad coalition of nearly 100 state and national organizations supporting the new law, including Equality California, Transgender Law Center, ACLU of California and the Gay-Straight Alliance Network.

“This law gives schools the guidelines and flexibility to create an environment where all kids have the opportunity to learn," Transgender Law Center Executive Director and campaign chairman Masen Davis said. "We need to focus on creating an environment where every student is able to do well and graduate. This law is about doing what’s best for all students.”

For more details, please contact Renner at [email protected] or call 805.963.3636 x117. Click here to learn more about the School Success and Opportunity Act and the Support All Students campaign.

— David Selberg is executive director the Pacific Pride Foundation.