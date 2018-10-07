Halloween at Treat for Pacific Pride Foundation With Frightful Fantasy Fundraiser

Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF), providing programs and services to more than 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County,

will present a Halloween benefit — Frightful Fantasy— on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Hosts Lisa and Mitchell Green will open their Montecito home for an outdoor Halloween benefit bash. The event will include frightful decor, dancing, creepy live performances, spooky speciality cocktails, themed appetizers and

surprises throughout the night.

Guests are encouraged to wear elaborate costumes for the costume contest, which will include various categories and prizes.

Tickets are available now and go directly to the programs and services of Pacific Pride Foundation. Tickets can be purchased on NIGHTOUT: nightout.com/events/frightful-fantasy/tickets.

Valet parking will be available but Lyft, Uber, and carpooling with a designated driver is encouraged. Only guests ages 21 and over will be admitted. The event’s location will be disclosed a week prior to the event to ticketed attendees only.

Guests with questions can contact Jackie at [email protected] or 805-963-3636 ex. 106.

For more information about PPF or to make a donation, visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Colette Schabram for Pacific Pride Foundation.