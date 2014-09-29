Pacific Pride Foundation’s Heart + Sole AIDS Walk to Kick Off Oct. 4

The Pacific Pride Foundation will hold its 24th annual Heart + Sole AIDS Walk at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

Held annually as Pacific Pride Foundation’s largest fundraiser for its HIV/AIDS services, every dollar raised at the Heart + Sole AIDS Walk stays local and directly benefits Santa Barbara County, providing the community with free and anonymous HIV testing, medical case management, prevention and education services, and two food pantries for low-income HIV-positive clients and their families.

Online registration has opened for the Heart + Sole AIDS Walk and is available by clicking here. Participants in the AIDS Walk form a diverse, friendly community where all are welcome regardless of age, HIV-status, sexual orientation, or gender identity. Day-of registration will open at 9 a.m. The AIDS Walk will begin promptly at 10 a.m.

The 24th annual Heart + Sole AIDS Walk is generously supported by its sponsors: Cottage Health System, Hub International, Jessa Tucker Marketing Design, KEYT, The Berry Man, The Santa Barbara Independent and Venoco.

The Pacific Pride Foundation is the only provider of free and anonymous HIV testing on the Central Coast, providing more than 1,500 HIV tests per year and educating over 3,200 at-risk people on basic HIV prevention.

Its state-certified HIV/Hep C test counselors provide both walk-in clinic hours at our Santa Barbara and Santa Maria offices, as well as mobile HIV/Hep C testing in neighborhoods, downtown nightclubs, agricultural fields, schools, parks and all corners of the county.

— Karen Blakeman represents the Pacific Pride Foundation.