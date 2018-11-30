Pacific Pride Foundation Hosts Holiday Reception, World AIDS Day Event

Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) will host A World of Good, a holiday reception and World AIDS Day event open to the community, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at its headquarters. There will be drinks and appetizers, and activities honoring the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day.

Guests will be able to donate to Pacific Pride Foundation’s programs and services with a giving tree; participate in activities honoring the HIV/AIDS epidemic; and come together to kick off the holiday season with the spirit of gratitude, hope and giving back.

PPF will present a certificate of recognition for leadership and services to the HIV/AIDS community in Santa Barbara County to Curtis Greenhaw and Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, who will speak about their experiences.

This year’s theme for World AIDS Day is Know Your Status. PPF will have its Health & Prevention team onsite for free, anonymous HIV testing.

The team travels to Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara each week and administered 1,085 tests last year to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in the community. However, 500 people in Santa Barbara County live with HIV/AIDS, with many more unaware they have the virus.

According to UNAIDS, 36.9 million people globally live with HIV and only 59 percent have access to antiretroviral therapy.

However, new HIV infections have been reduced by 47 percent since the peak in 1996, and with proper treatment, those living with HIV can live long and healthy lives; a number of them can even reach a point where the virus is untransmittable.

Many are unaware of the facts surrounding HIV, including how it is transmitted and what life is like living with the disease. PPF not only provides testing services, it educates individuals and local organizations about the disease to decrease stigma and increase awareness.

Pacific Pride Foundation is committed to preventing the spread of HIV, and to providing support for those living with the virus; and for the community that has been impacted so deeply by HIV/AIDS.

Counseling, testing services, support groups, and events like A World of Good are examples of programs and services PPF offers to Santa Barbara County. PPF provides programs and services to more than 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Colette Schabram for Pacific Pride Foundation.