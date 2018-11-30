Pixel Tracker

Friday, November 30 , 2018, 9:47 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Pride Foundation Hosts Holiday Reception, World AIDS Day Event

By Colette Schabram for Pacific Pride Foundation | November 30, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) will host A World of Good, a holiday reception and World AIDS Day event open to the community, 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at its headquarters. There will be drinks and appetizers, and activities honoring the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day.

Guests will be able to donate to Pacific Pride Foundation’s programs and services with a giving tree; participate in activities honoring the HIV/AIDS epidemic; and come together to kick off the holiday season with the spirit of gratitude, hope and giving back.

PPF will present a certificate of recognition for leadership and services to the HIV/AIDS community in Santa Barbara County to Curtis Greenhaw and Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, who will speak about their experiences.

This year’s theme for World AIDS Day is Know Your Status. PPF will have its Health & Prevention team onsite for free, anonymous HIV testing.

The team travels to Lompoc, Santa Maria and Santa Barbara each week and administered 1,085 tests last year to prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in the community. However, 500 people in Santa Barbara County live with HIV/AIDS, with many more unaware they have the virus.

According to UNAIDS, 36.9 million people globally live with HIV and only 59 percent have access to antiretroviral therapy.

However, new HIV infections have been reduced by 47 percent since the peak in 1996, and with proper treatment, those living with HIV can live long and healthy lives; a number of them can even reach a point where the virus is untransmittable.

Many are unaware of the facts surrounding HIV, including how it is transmitted and what life is like living with the disease. PPF not only provides testing services, it educates individuals and local organizations about the disease to decrease stigma and increase awareness.

Pacific Pride Foundation is committed to preventing the spread of HIV, and to providing support for those living with the virus; and for the community that has been impacted so deeply by HIV/AIDS.

Counseling, testing services, support groups, and events like A World of Good are examples of programs and services PPF offers to Santa Barbara County. PPF provides programs and services to more than 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Colette Schabram for Pacific Pride Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 