Pacific Pride Foundation Introduces Pride Festival Entertainment Lineup

June is National Pride Month, and Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) has announced the entertainment headliners for the Pacific Pride Festival, Aug. 25 at Chase Palm Park.

Ada Vox, a top 10 finalist on the last season of American Idol, will be performing as a headliner at this year's festival. As the first drag queen front-runner on the series, Vox's audition went viral, making a fan of judge and Santa Barbara native Katy Perry.

Unexpected covers of hits like “Creep” launched a following of LGBTQ+ and music fans across the country.

RuPaul's Drag Race and All Star contestant Morgan McMichaels will perform, too, bringing her signature punk rock 'n roll style of drag.

Also joining the entertainment roster from RuPaul's Drag Race is Mayhem Miller, now a prominent figure in the West Hollywood drag scene.

Formed at an underground open mic event in Santa Barbara, PPF will host local band the Rainbow Girls. With three studio albums and tours throughout the U.S. and Europe, the folk band known for its rich harmonies will be back in its hometown on the festival stage.

Finally, PPF will present DEV, the American singer and songwriter with hits like "Bass Down Low" and Far East Movement's "Like a G6." Her electro-pop and rap-influenced sound will top off PPF’s entertainment lineup for the largest pride festival on the Central Coast.

Guests of the Pacific Pride Festival can also expect a rally featuring elected officials, Love.Period, a speaking program featuring spiritual leaders in the community hosted by PFLAG Santa Barbara, community organizations and businesses occupying the booths throughout the park, and food, beverages, and activities for people of all ages.

PPF is now accepting individual and corporate sponsorships for the Pacific Pride Festival. To learn more about the event or how to get involved, contact Jackie VanLingen at [email protected]

PPF provides services and programs to some 10,000 clients in the inclusive and diverse LGBTQ+ community including youth programs, elder programs, counseling services, sensitivity trainings, community events, and advocacy on LGBTQ+ issues.

PPF directly prevents the transmission of disease through its HIV/AIDS and HEP-C testing and prevention outreach and education, delivering 1,300 free tests in the past year.

PPF is addressing the opioid crisis through the only clean needle exchange program in the county, which collects about 100,000 used needles annually, and distributing Narcan kits, which have saved 90 people from potentially fatal overdoses in the past year.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Stephanie Laufenberg for Pacific Pride Foundation.