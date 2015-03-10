Pacific Pride Foundation’s Royal Ball to Star Actress Jane Lynch as Emcee

The Pacific Pride Foundation will host its annual Royal Ball fundraiser from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 25 at the Bacara Resort & Spa in Santa Barbara.

Jane Lynch, star of Glee, will be the event’s master of ceremonies.

“I have learned about the critical work that Pacific Pride Foundation does in the Santa Barbara community in both areas of advocacy related to the LGBTQ community and the prevention of HIV transmission and care for people living with HIV,” Lynch said. “I look forward to a wonderful night for this special cause.”

This year, PPF will present its first ever Advocacy Award honoring Don Roos and Dan Bucatinsky for their support and commitment to LGBTQ advocacy and the significant difference they have made. Roos is director and writer of TV and films including Marley & Me, The Opposite of Sex and Bounce. Bucantinsky has written and produced TV shows and films including All Over the Guy and Web Therapy. They are both exemplary role models and the award celebrates their artistic vision and collaboration in film and television, their portrayal of gay characters, and their inspirational family that represents love, integrity and leadership.

This year’s event promises to be even more spectacular than last year.

“We are honored to once again produce the Royal Ball and help this small but mighty organization grow and prosper,” said Merryl Brown, president o Merryl Brown Events.

The Royal Ball will be filled with glamour, opulence, magnificent music and alluring guests, all in support of Santa Barbara’s vitally important Pacific Pride Foundation. Royal butlers will serve cocktails while go-go dancers, performance artists and DJ Derek Monteiro keep the crowd dancing!

Honorary co-chairs for the Royal Ball include Melissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem Etheridge, Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall, and Mary McCormack and Michael Morris. Event co-chairs include Joanna Kerns and Marc Appleton, David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, Oliver Goldstick and Bud Leslie, Joanna Johnson and Michelle Agnew, and Jamie and Julie Kellner.

The mission of the Pacific Pride Foundation is to advocate for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community; care for people living with HIV; and prevent the transmission of HIV.

Sponsorships and individual tickets are on sale. Individual tickets for the Royal Ball are $300 and VIP tickets are $500. Tables and boxes are available from $5,000 to $50,000. Tickets for the Royal Ball are available online by clicking here or by calling 805.963.3636 x111.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Pacific Pride Foundation.