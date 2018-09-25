Tuesday, September 25 , 2018, 2:56 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Pride Foundation Supports LGBTQ+ Youth, Parents for New School Year

By Stephanie Laufenberg for Pacific Pride Foundation | September 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

LGBTQ+ youth and their parents are getting ready for a new school year this month, and Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) knows the unique challenges they face. Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF), provides programs and services to some 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County.

The largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco, PPF is the leader in programs for LGBTQ+ youth, serving 200 kids per year with mental health and wellness programs including suicide prevention and anti-bullying, and providing them a safe place and leadership opportunities.

According to the 2018 LGBTQ Youth Report done by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the University of Connecticut, only 27 percent of LGBTQ youth said they can “definitely” be themselves in school as an LGBTQ person.

Only 13 percent of LGBTQ youth reported hearing positive messages about being LGBTQ in their school, with only 12 percent reporting they received information about safe sex relevant to them as an LGBTQ person.

And, most alarmingly, only 26 percent of LGBTQ youth reported that they always feel safe in the classroom.

“At school, I have been bullied and called slurs by other students,” one youth said. “When I asked the principal to help my situation, he laughed at me and told me I was overreacting.

“I’ve also had teachers look me in my eyes and tell me they do not support same-sex marriage and transgender people, so I find it extremely hard to trust the adults at my school because they more than likely share the same opinions.”

“Unfortunately, these experiences aren’t uncommon for LGBTQ+ youth in Santa Barbara County,” said Colette Schabram, PPF executive director. “Pacific Pride Foundation is committed to improving the lives of our LGBTQ+ youth year-round with confidential programs, services, events, and support.”

PPF hosts the PROUD Youth Group for LGBTQ+ and ally youth, ages 12-17 at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria locations.

Both are underway for the 2018-19 school year, held 4-5:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month in the Santa Maria office, 123 S. College Drive, and 4-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Santa Barbara office, 608 Anacapa St., Ste. A.

Youth who attend can earn community service hours, and each meeting is free, anonymous, and has a drop-in format. Each meeting offers friendship, support, laughter, activities, leadership opportunities, and a safe place to process with youth from different schools and walks of life.

Parents and family members of LGBTQ+ individuals can also seek support on the Central Coast. In addition to the PFLAG chapter in Santa Barbara (pflagsantabarbara.org), PPF supports a new Santa Maria PFLAG meeting for those northern Santa Barbara County or south San Luis Obispo County.

Community members can join general information meetings 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and Nov. 19 at the Santa Maria PPF office to learn more and get involved.

PPF is also getting back in local classrooms. Last year, PPF implemented the California Healthy Youth Act and trained 330 students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District on gender identity and sexual orientation to reduce stigma and increase awareness in the local community.

PPF also supports more than 15 Genders & Sexualities Alliances (GSAs) throughout Santa Barbara County, and its Youth Advocate Leadership Program provides and guides GSA leadership.

For additional support, PPF also offers affordable family, couples, and individual counseling with counselors specializing in LGBTQ+ topics.

For parents, PPF provides a clinical therapy group for parents of LGBTQ+ children to process any grief, joys, or questions about the gender journey of their child of any age. This group meets 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays starting Oct. 2 at the PPF office in Santa Barbara.

Community members interested in counseling or joining a clinical therapy group can call 805-963-3636, ext. 103, or email [email protected]

To learn more about youth programs at PPF, visit pacificpridefoundation.org/youth. For more information about counseling at PPF, visit pacificpridefoundation.org/counseling or pacificpridefoundation.org/counseling/clinical-therapy-groups.

For more information or to make a donation visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Stephanie Laufenberg for Pacific Pride Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 