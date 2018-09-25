Pacific Pride Foundation Supports LGBTQ+ Youth, Parents for New School Year

LGBTQ+ youth and their parents are getting ready for a new school year this month, and Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) knows the unique challenges they face. Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF), provides programs and services to some 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County.

The largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco, PPF is the leader in programs for LGBTQ+ youth, serving 200 kids per year with mental health and wellness programs including suicide prevention and anti-bullying, and providing them a safe place and leadership opportunities.

According to the 2018 LGBTQ Youth Report done by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and the University of Connecticut, only 27 percent of LGBTQ youth said they can “definitely” be themselves in school as an LGBTQ person.

Only 13 percent of LGBTQ youth reported hearing positive messages about being LGBTQ in their school, with only 12 percent reporting they received information about safe sex relevant to them as an LGBTQ person.

And, most alarmingly, only 26 percent of LGBTQ youth reported that they always feel safe in the classroom.

“At school, I have been bullied and called slurs by other students,” one youth said. “When I asked the principal to help my situation, he laughed at me and told me I was overreacting.

“I’ve also had teachers look me in my eyes and tell me they do not support same-sex marriage and transgender people, so I find it extremely hard to trust the adults at my school because they more than likely share the same opinions.”

“Unfortunately, these experiences aren’t uncommon for LGBTQ+ youth in Santa Barbara County,” said Colette Schabram, PPF executive director. “Pacific Pride Foundation is committed to improving the lives of our LGBTQ+ youth year-round with confidential programs, services, events, and support.”

PPF hosts the PROUD Youth Group for LGBTQ+ and ally youth, ages 12-17 at the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria locations.

Both are underway for the 2018-19 school year, held 4-5:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month in the Santa Maria office, 123 S. College Drive, and 4-5:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Santa Barbara office, 608 Anacapa St., Ste. A.

Youth who attend can earn community service hours, and each meeting is free, anonymous, and has a drop-in format. Each meeting offers friendship, support, laughter, activities, leadership opportunities, and a safe place to process with youth from different schools and walks of life.

Parents and family members of LGBTQ+ individuals can also seek support on the Central Coast. In addition to the PFLAG chapter in Santa Barbara (pflagsantabarbara.org), PPF supports a new Santa Maria PFLAG meeting for those northern Santa Barbara County or south San Luis Obispo County.

Community members can join general information meetings 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and Nov. 19 at the Santa Maria PPF office to learn more and get involved.

PPF is also getting back in local classrooms. Last year, PPF implemented the California Healthy Youth Act and trained 330 students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District on gender identity and sexual orientation to reduce stigma and increase awareness in the local community.

PPF also supports more than 15 Genders & Sexualities Alliances (GSAs) throughout Santa Barbara County, and its Youth Advocate Leadership Program provides and guides GSA leadership.

For additional support, PPF also offers affordable family, couples, and individual counseling with counselors specializing in LGBTQ+ topics.

For parents, PPF provides a clinical therapy group for parents of LGBTQ+ children to process any grief, joys, or questions about the gender journey of their child of any age. This group meets 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays starting Oct. 2 at the PPF office in Santa Barbara.

Community members interested in counseling or joining a clinical therapy group can call 805-963-3636, ext. 103, or email [email protected]

To learn more about youth programs at PPF, visit pacificpridefoundation.org/youth. For more information about counseling at PPF, visit pacificpridefoundation.org/counseling or pacificpridefoundation.org/counseling/clinical-therapy-groups.

For more information or to make a donation visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Stephanie Laufenberg for Pacific Pride Foundation.