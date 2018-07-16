Pacific Pride Foundation to Offer Free Testing for Hepatitis C, a Critical Issue for Baby Boomers

The Pacific Pride Foundation, providing programs and services to more than 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County, is the largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco. July 28 is World Hepatitis Day, and to increase awareness, the Pacific Pride Foundation is holding walk-in hours for free and anonymous hepatitis C testing from noon to 6 p.m. July 30.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hepatitis C is particularly problematic for the baby boomer generation, or those born between the years of 1945 and 1965. This demographic is five times more likely to have hepatitis C than other adults, and many can live for decades without any symptoms or feeling sick.

Three out of four people with hepatitis C were born between 1945 and 1965, and most who have the disease do not know they are infected. The CDC recommends that all baby boomers get tested for hepatitis C because of these unique risk factors.

Hepatitis C can cause liver damage, cirrhosis and even liver cancer. Current or former injection drug users (including those who injected only once many years ago) are another high-risk group.

The Pacific Pride Foundation reaches current injection drug users with the syringe exchange program done from its Health Utility Vehicle across the county each week, where free hepatitis C and HIV testing is offered as well. However, baby boomers are a population that the foundation hopes to reach, because awareness among that generation of hepatitis C is lower.

“New advances in medicine means hepatitis C can be cured. We encourage everyone, especially those born between 1945 and 1965, to be tested for hep C,” said Colette Schabram, executive director of the Pacific Pride Foundation. “This is a critical point in overall health for the individual and for our community.”

Free and anonymous hepatitis C testing will be offered at the Pacific Pride Foundation’s Santa Barbara office, 608 Anacapa St., Suite A, on July 30. Click here for more information about the foundation's health and prevention programs.

— Colette Schabram is executive director of the Pacific Pride Foundation.