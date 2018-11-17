Pacific Pride Foundation Vigil Marks Transgender Day of Remembrance

Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is collaborating with Santa Barbara Trans Advocacy Network (SBTAN) and Lisa’s Place to host a candlelight vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, under the archway of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

All are welcome to gather for the vigil and for the reading of the names of transgender individuals who were murdered in the past year worldwide due to anti-transgender hate and violence.

The event, which is free to attend, will begin with music by Ezra Michel followed by opening remarks from Lisa Gilinger.

To learn more about Transgender Day of Remembrance, visit https://web.archive.org/web/20120409032158/http:/www.rememberingourdead.org/day/what.html.

Pacific Pride Foundation provides programs and services to more than 10,000 people in Santa Barbara County, including youth and elder programs, counseling services, sensitivity trainings, community events, and advocacy on LGBTQ+ issues.

PPF is the largest LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco. It partners with 35 educational and nonprofit agencies to create a visible LGBTQ+ community and prevent transmission of HIV and HEP-C.

For more information or to make a donation, visit https://pacificpridefoundation.org.

— Stephanie Laufenberg for Pacific Pride Foundation.