Santa Barbara’s Annual Pacific Pride Festival Starts with a March, for LGBTQ Visibility

First-ever march leads way to Chase Palm Park, where thousands celebrate gay pride with music, food, drag shows and community services

Several hundred people gathered at Santa Barbara’s De la Guerra Plaza on Saturday to show solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. The group marched down State Street to Chase Palm Park, where the Pacific Pride Foundation’s annual gay pride festival was held.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, told the crowd that President Donald Trump and his administration are “inciting violence, hate and discrimination.”

A number of local elected officials attended the LGBTQ+ community rally at De la Guerra Plaza.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Das Williams, left, and Santa Barbara City Councilman Gregg Hart share a laugh as state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, rallies the crowd.

Throngs of supporters of the LGBTQ community swarmed State Street in downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday in a “Visibility March” from De la Guerra Plaza to Chase Palm Park, where the annual Pacific Pride Festival was celebrating gay pride.

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 26, 2017 | 9:28 p.m.

A vibrant sea of people, many carrying rainbow flags, took to the streets in downtown Santa Barbara on Saturday morning to march with a clear message of solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

For the first time in Pacific Pride Foundation’s 41-year history, the nonprofit organization started its annual gay pride festival with a “Visibility March” down State Street, from De la Guerra Plaza to Chase Palm Park on the waterfront.

“For many of us present, being in public, being visible is hard,” said Patrick Lyra Lanier, Pacific Pride Foundation’s LGBTQ+ program manager. “Being visible puts us at risk in America, in California and even in Santa Barbara County.

“We are at risk because our wider communities fall dangerously short in their welcome of sexual orientation and gender diversities that have existed globally as long as humans have.”

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, told the crowd of more than 350 people that he is “proud” to represent them in the bipartisan Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus in Washington.

He noted President Donald Trump’s directive on Friday banning transgender military recruits.

“We have an administration who is inciting violence, hate and discrimination,” Carbajal said. “This is not a good time.”

Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, said Pacific Pride events celebrate self-respect, inclusion and the Santa Barbara community.

“It gives me pride that our community stands firm in our values,” she said. “We celebrate all identities. We deserve to feel comfortable in our own skin, and deserve to love who we love.”

At Chase Palm Park, thousands of people gathered to hear live music and a performance from Mariachi Arcoiris de Los Angeles, which describes itself as the “world’s first LGBTQ mariachi band.” Guests watched drag shows and browsed booths for local nonprofit organizations.

This year’s Pacific Pride Festival’s theme was “Pride = Resist.”

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

