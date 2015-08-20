Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 10:04 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Pacific Sound Chorus Brings Barbershop Harmony and a Big Band to New Vic on Saturday

The award-winning FourTune Seekers will be performing as part of Pacific Sound Chorus’​ two shows Saturday at The New Vic in downtown Santa Barbara.
The award-winning FourTune Seekers will be performing as part of Pacific Sound Chorus’​ two shows Saturday at The New Vic in downtown Santa Barbara. (Pacific Sound Chorus photo)
By Brent Anderson for Pacific Sound Chorus | August 20, 2015 | 6:35 a.m.

For lovers of good vocal harmony, Saturday night will be both an aural and visual treat.

“Postcards Through Time” is the title of the annual show from Pacific Sound Chorus, a 28-voice male, barbershop harmony champion chorus that draws its members from the tri-county area.

During a show that is themed from many areas of the world, the chorus will perform songs by the Eagles, The Beatles and The Beach Boys — dispelling the myth that barbershop harmony is about “old-time songs ...”

Joining the chorus will be the FourTune Seekers, an exciting quartet of some of Pacific Sound Chorus’ newer members who were recently crowned Southern California Novice Quartet champions.

The evening’s special guest star is Ready Willing & Mabel, a mixed-voice foursome from the Los Angeles area who sing dreamy jazz standards from the 1930s and ’​40s.

They have been called “... a cocktail for the ears,” and perform a cappella, as well as with their 20-piece big band called the Rockin’ Moroccans, who will join them for the show.

Rounding out the performers are a very special local women’s chorus, Carpe Diem. They burst onto the “Sweet Adeline” musical scene just last year and, in their first year of competition, qualified for the international finals to be held next year in Las Vegas. They are an exciting group of ladies.

There will be two shows Saturday, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., at The New Vic theater, 33 W. Victoria St. in downtown Santa Barbara. The intimate 290-seat theater is a perfect venue for viewing as almost any seat makes you feel like you’​re “up close and personal.”

The theater itself is very excited about the Rockin’ Moroccans as it has not yet had a band of that size in this special venue. This should be a very fun show.

Tickets are just $25 for general admission or $50 for premiere seats at each show, and can be obtained by calling the Pacific Sound Chorus ticket manager at 1.800.353.1632. Tickets also may be available at at the door.

Click here for more information about Pacific Sound Chorus, or call 1.800.353.1632.

— Brent Anderson is a member of Pacific Sound Chorus.

