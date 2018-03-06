Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 4:30 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Standard Magazine Marks 10th Year

By Geane de Lima for The Social Justice Foundation | March 6, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Pacific Standard, an award-winning national magazine based in Santa Barbara, celebrates 10 years in publication this month.

Pacific Standard, published by The Social Justice Foundation, was founded in 2008 by local philanthropist Sara Miller McCune.

The foundation provides journalists with the platform and resources to report on the most difficult issues facing the nation, especially in the areas of social and environmental justice.

The foundation has15 full-time employees and offers year-long fellowships to individuals interested in working at the intersection of science journalism and public policy.

The magazine, which can be found locally at Chaucer’s bookstore, now serves some 1.5 million readers a month and has made its features available on audio for premium subscribers.

“We often get asked why we are based in Santa Barbara and not in a larger, metropolitan city,” said Nicholas Jackson, Pacific Standard’s editor-in-chief.

“Santa Barbara mirrors the struggles and hope of every community in the U.S., but it has the determination and commitment to do better, and that’s what we try to capture in the stories we tell," he said.

"We can do better, and we want to tell stories that nudge our readers toward that resolve,” he said.

Pacific Standard has won numerous journalism and design awards over the last 10 years, including two National Magazine Awards.

This year, Pacific Standard opened a bureau in Washington, D.C., in an effort to manage its growth and position journalists closer to the nation’s policymakers.

Locally, Pacific Standard became a sponsor of the 2018 Santa Barbara International Film Festival and is working to raise the visibility of the magazine in its own backyard.

“We’ve done several local promotions in the past, but our readership has always been national,” said Geane DeLima, executive director of The Social Justice Foundation.

“This year, we want everyone to know we are proud to be part of this community, and we hope we’ve made them proud too,” DeLima said.

Pacific Standard’s home office is at 801 Garden St. For more information, visit psmag.com.

— Geane de Lima for The Social Justice Foundation.

 

