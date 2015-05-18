Pacific Western Bank Awards $10,000 to Housing Trust Fund for Workforce, Affordable Programs

The Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce a $10,000 grant award from Pacific Western Bank to support the nonprofit agency's Workforce Homebuyer and affordable housing production programs.

"Pacific Western Bank has been a consistent leader in committing resources to support the affordable housing needs of our countywide working families and our most vulnerable populations," Housing Trust Fund President/CEO Jennifer McGovern said. "We are grateful for their generosity and support, which enables us to carry out our mission to expand affordable homeownership and rental housing opportunities throughout Santa Barbara County."

Over the past year and a half, HTF committed $2.19 million in low-cost loans that will facilitate the production of 134 units of new affordable housing in Santa Barbara County's diverse communities and deployed $866,209 in 30-year deferred down payment loans for 28 first-time low-income families in North County.

HTF is currently raising $2.5 million in capital to launch a South Coast Workforce Homebuyer Program that will offer low-cost down payment loans up to $100,000 to assist first-time workforce homebuyers in purchasing an entry-level home in the expensive South County housing market.

— Jennifer McGovern is president/CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County.