Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 1:14 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Western Bank Gives $100,000 to Thomas Fire, Flood Fund

Some $3 million raised so far, United Way reports

Lynda Nahra of Pacific Western Bank Central Coast, with Steve Ortiz of United Way of Santa Barbara County.
Lynda Nahra of Pacific Western Bank Central Coast, with Steve Ortiz of United Way of Santa Barbara County. (Courtesy photo)
By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | January 31, 2018 | 4:18 p.m.

Pacific Western Bank has donated $100,000 to the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund to assist in rebuilding the Santa Barbara and Ventura County communities ravaged by disaster.

The local United Way offices established the fund in December and later extended it to benefit flood victims. All of the donations will support those in communities affected by the wildfires and flooding.

“As we emerge from this disaster, it is clear that many face significant hurdles in rebuilding their lives,” said Lynda Nahra, Pacific Western Bank Central Coast regional president.

“Our intent is to contribute in a manner that can quickly and efficiently reach those most in need. After much research I am pleased that United Way, through its Thomas Fire and Flood Fund, will best help us achieve our objectives in contributing to the recovery,” she said.

To date, more than $3 million has been raised for the Thomas Fire and Flood Fund, United Way reports.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of Pacific Western Bank and so many others, as well as by their drive to help the thousands who have been hurt,” said Steve Ortiz, United Way of Santa Barbara County president/CEO, and Eric Harrison, president/CEO, United Way of Ventura County, in a joint statement.

“We’re saddened that so many suffered losses we can never return to them, but we’re committed to helping this community rebuild and continue to thrive,” they said.

After the Thomas Fire started, local community partners determined the United Way groups in both counties are qualified to manage the disaster fund, accept contributions, make distributions, promote the fund, and report to the community on how the funds were used, United Way said.

— Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 