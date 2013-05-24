Pacific Western Bank Opens Full-Service Branch in Downtown Santa Barbara

Pacific Western Bank, a leading California-based community bank specializing in commercial banking solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses, this week opened a new full-service branch in downtown Santa Barbara, at 30 E. Figueroa St.

“The opening of our new Santa Barbara location is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to serving the Central Coast,” said Lynda Nahra, president of the Central Coast region.

The Santa Barbara branch will house the bank’s Santa Barbara commercial lending team, led by senior vice president-market manager Catharine Manset, who has spent more than 25 years working in business banking, economic development and business education in the Santa Barbara area.

Manset will be joined by vice president-branch manager Brandee Hostler, who has spent the past 15 years in roles of increasing responsibility at several local banking institutions.

“Our team includes talented local bankers who understand the Santa Barbara market and know how to serve the needs of our growing client base,” Nahra said.

— Catharine Manset is a senior vice president and market manager for Pacific Western Bank.