Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

With a Local Touch, Pacific Western Bank to Open First Santa Barbara Branch

Lynda Nahra, Catharine Manset among familiar faces smoothing way for publicly held bank's 67th location in California

Pacific Western Bank Central Coast region President Lynda Nahra is excited about the opening of the bank’s first Santa Barbara location. The branch at 30 E. Figuera St. opens Monday. “We help businesses succeed,” she says. “That’s really what we’re about.”
Pacific Western Bank Central Coast region President Lynda Nahra is excited about the opening of the bank’s first Santa Barbara location. The branch at 30 E. Figuera St. opens Monday. “We help businesses succeed,” she says. “That’s really what we’re about.”  (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 19, 2013 | 10:00 p.m.

Lynda Nahra proudly complimented the interior of the soon-to-be newest Pacific Western Bank branch in Santa Barbara.

As the bank’s Central Coast region president, Nahra recently walked through the still mostly empty space at 30 E. Figueroa St., admiring an open floor plan that will be unveiled to customers Monday.

Nahra, a long-time Santa Barbara resident, considers the branch opening as a way to fill the only gap in her region of banks spanning Westlake Village to Paso Robles.

“I think it’s going to be a great location for us,” Nahra said of the space just off State Street, across from La Arcada. “It was the only real hole in our market.”

The banker with four decades of experience also notes it will be nice to have an office near her home and the long-running list of nonprofit organizations and boards she devotes “free time” to.

Nahra told Noozhawk she’s on a mission to grow the Pacific Western brand, a company she has been with since August 2011 after stepping down from a position as CEO of Community West Bank. She left to spend time with her ailing late husband, John, who succumbed to his heart condition and other health issues last year.

She has come back to work with a new determination as one of four regional Pacific Western presidents in California.

“Running a public company is a lot of work,” Nahra said of her previous job, noting with a smile that her husband lived 13 years when doctors gave him just five. “I was running out of steam. I made a decision for my family.”

She said she has never been more confident about a life choice.

Nahra moved to the Central Coast in 1997 with her late husband and worked her way up the ranks at her former bank, spending more than a decade at its helm.

Not bad for someone who started as a junior bank teller in San Diego.

“I grew up in banking,” she said. “Our bank is very dedicated to the community. We’re laser-focused on business. We help businesses succeed; that’s really what we’re about.”

Last week, the bank’s holding company, PacWest Bancorp of Century City, received final regulatory approval for its $231 million merger with Westlake Village-based First California Financial Group Inc., parent of First California Bank.

Officials say the deal is expected to close by the end of the month, with the conversion of First California 15 branches to the Pacific Western brand by mid-June.

As part of Pacific Western’s community commitment in Santa Barbara, the 30-year-old publicly held institution is planning a future grand opening to benefit the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Nahra is involved in a number of organizations, including Santa Barbara Partners in Education, NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners), Rotary Club of Montecito, and service on several other boards.

The May opening of the branch, which is the 67th Pacific Western location, will also feature displayed artwork of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Thomas Kelsey.

Nahra said she’s excited about the opening and the great people who will staff the branch, including Catharine Manset, senior vice president Santa Barbara market manager.

“We’re doing some really unique things,” said Nahra, who also has an office in Ventura. “I live here, I love it, and I know it.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 