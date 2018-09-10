Pacifica Graduate Institute Offers Tête-à-Tête Series

Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association (PGIAA) and Pacifica Graduate Institute’s Office of Alumni Relations will host a free talk series, PGIAA Tête-à-Tête, starting 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, with An Evening with Dr. Fanny Brewster.

The event will be at the Ladera Campus, 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara.

The Tête-à-Tête series is designed to be an impetus for creating bonds through deeper dialogue among Pacifica’s alumni, the community and professionals.

Conversations exploring today’s compelling topics, current events, new books, careers, and hot subjects will be led by Pacifica’s alumni and faculty.

PGI Tête-à-Têtes, open to the public, will occur monthly starting with a bonus month series in September: An Evening with Fanny Brewster, which includes a book-signing and reception, and An Evening with Craig Titley & Friends, Sept. 22.

Each talk will run 90 minutes-2 hours. PGIAA alumni and friends can email questions (via Zoom) during the live broadcasts so Tête-à-Tête participants can answer questions in real-time.

For those unable to listen live, a recording of the talk will be made available online via the Alumni Association website http://pgiaa.org.

“If I may borrow the late, great Maya Angelou’s phrase, ‘Fanny Brewster is a phenomenal woman,’” said Dianne Travis-Teague, director of alumni relations.

“A 2001 clinical psychology Ph.D. graduate from Pacifica, Dr. Brewster is a Jungian analyst, Writer, Rehabilitation Counselor and Interfaith Minister,” Travis-Teague said.

“She embodies soul and service When she recently returned to Pacifica as core faculty, Dr. Brewster had come full circle,” Travis-Teaguesaid. “Warm, gregarious and joyful, she writes from a place of wisdom that is flavored by her own experiences.”

Brewster will read from her new book Archetypal Grief: Slavery’s Legacy of Intergenerational Child Loss. (Routledge), followed by a Q&A, wine and cheese reception.

Titley is a film and TV writer/producer who began his movie career in the Hollywood trenches as a production assistant.

After a brief stint as an executive for Nickelodeon’s feature film division, he became a writer of family films including: Scooby-Doo, Cheaper by The Dozen, and Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief.

His films have grossed nearly a billion dollars in worldwide box office.

In TV, Titley worked with George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation, penning episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He was a writer/producer on NBC super-hero series The Cape, and is now a writer/executive producer on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Titley is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, received his MFA from USC and is completing a Ph.D. in mythological studies at Pacifica Graduate Institute.

Pacifica Graduate Institute is an accredited graduate school offering masters and doctoral degree programs framed in the traditions in depth psychology.

For questions about the Tête-à-Tête Talk Series visit https://retreat.pacifica.edu/fanny-brewster/ or email Travis-Teague at [email protected]

— Allison Queen for Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association.