Pacifica Alumni Group Hosts ‘Coming Home 2017’

Graduate Institute’s Alumni Association has announced the lineup of events for its annual meeting “Coming Home 2017,” a weekend of educational and enlivening festivities for alumni, family, friends and the community. The event will be Friday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Jan. 29, at Pacifica’s campus, 801 Ladera Lane, Santa Barbara.

As space is limited, early registration is recommended at http://www.cominghometopacifica.com/ or call the Office of Alumni Relations, 673-6163. Registration fee is $155, which includes meals. Lodging is available on campus; visit on-line registration for cost.

The “Coming Home 2017” weekend includes: Chancellor’s Reception and Awards Ceremony; Emeritus Sage Lectures by Allen Koehn, Robert Romanyshyn, Allen Bishop, Veronica Goodchild and Aaron Kipnis; Poetry, Dream Tending and Global Dream Collage workshops; and Alumni Poster Session.

Also, the Annual Alumni Authors Spotlight and Reception; Alumni Networking Brunch; Wendy Davee Award for Service; Chancellor’s Community Award and Chancellor’s Award for Excellence.

This year, the Pacifica Graduate Institute Alumni Association and Pacifica Graduate Institute join forces to create “Healing, Peace and Soul: Dialogues of Reconnection and Renewal," bringing together the collective wisdom of Pacifica's emeritus faculty, core faculty, alumni and students.

"Discussions will be depth-driven and participants will leave campus with a renewed sense of purpose and direction,” said Dianne Travis-Teague, director of Alumni Relations.

Recipients of the 2017 awards are:

Wendy Davee Award for Service — Elizabeth ‘Liz” Deligio, MA

Walter Odajnyk Memorial Scholarship — Chad Kreutzinger and Paige Bigelow

Chancellor’s Award for Excellence — Kyrie-eleison Sue Carpenter

Chancellor’s Award for Community — Jeni Ambrose

Pacifica Graduate Institute is a WASC-accredited graduate school offering masters and doctoral programs in psychology, clinical psychology, counseling psychology, the engaged humanities, and mythological studies, all informed by the traditions of depth psychology. In the last 35 years, Pacifica Graduate Institute has graduated over 4500 alumni.

For more information, visit http://www.pacifica.edu, call 679-6163 or e-mail: [email protected] For up-to-date details, visit www.cominghometopacifica.com.

— Dianne Travis-Teague for Pacifica Graduate Institute.



# # #



