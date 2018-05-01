Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:48 pm | Showers in Vicinity 62º

 
 
 
 

Business

Pacifica Commercial Realty Brokers Goleta Land Sale to Jordano’s

By Cindy Bergey for Pacifica Commercial Realty | January 19, 2015 | 2:12 p.m.

Mark Mattingly, executive vice president of Pacifica Commercial Realty, announced that his firm represented the buyer and seller in the largest land sale in Goleta in 2014.

The Pacific Beverage division of Jordano’s Inc. purchased a seven-acre site in the Cabrillo Business Park for the future development of a 100,000-square-foot beverage distribution facility. Pacifica also represented the seller, Sares Regis Group, owners of the Cabrillo Business Park. The sale was consummated in late December, just prior to Christmas.

The new building will serve the growth of Pacific Beverage operations, currently co-located with rapidly expanding Jordano’s food service distribution facility on Ekwill Drive in Goleta. Designed by beverage distribution design firm HDA Architects, located in St. Louis, Mo., the new warehouse will feature extensive use of Santa Barbara stone and glass creating the most attractive distribution building on the South Coast and the flagship of Pacific Beverage’s multiple locations throughout Central California.

Pacifica represented the Sares Regis Group in its initial purchase of the former Delco property over 15 years ago, and in the time since has brokered all of the significant sales and leases in the 92-acre park. Other significant owners and tenants include FLIR Commercial Vision Systems, Deckers Outdoor Corp., UCSB, the U.S. Department of Forestry, Tobin Lucks and most recently a new development of self storage units by Investec.

There are just a handful of remaining opportunities for build-to-suit, or owner user sales in the Cabrillo Business Park. Contact Mark Mattingly or Matt Logsdon of Pacifica Commercial Realty for more information on remaining opportunities.

— Cindy Bergey represents Pacifica Commercial Realty.

