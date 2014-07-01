Pacifica Commercial Realty Facilitates Sale of Carpinteria Avenue Office Building

Pacifica Commercial Realty Inc. announced that the 52,000-square-foot Class “A” office building at 5464 Carpinteria Ave. sold Tuesday morning to a local investor.

The team of Kerry Mann, Matt Logsdon and Mark Mattingly were the listing agents representing a Limited Liability Company and a local investor in the sale. The property had been actively marketed over the past year.

In addition to the existing 52,000-square-foot building, the sale also included a separate legal commercial parcel with an approved 8,000-square-foot commercial/office building previously approved for development by the City of Carpinteria.

The terms of the sale were not disclosed.

The Carpinteria office market has experienced solid leasing activity over the past year, as several local firms have chosen to re-locate to take advantage of competitive lease rates, while offering their commuting employees the ability to avoid the 101 Freeway gridlock heading north to Santa Barbara and Goleta. Many of these firms draw employees from Ventura County, and this convenience cannot be overlooked when recruiting to fill jobs created in these firms.

For more information regarding this transaction, please contact Mark Mattingly, executive vice president of Pacifica Commercial Realty, at 805.899.2480 or [email protected].