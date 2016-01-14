Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:36 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Pacifica Graduate Alumni Association to Host Second Annual ‘Coming Home’ Event

By Allison Queen for Pacifica Graduate Alumni Association | January 14, 2016 | 8:45 a.m.

Pacifica Graduate Alumni Association (PGIAA) announced Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, its second annual Coming Home celebration, “Vocation and Service, A Journey of the Soul.” 

The Association and Pacifica Graduate Institute will join forces to celebrate and honor the contributions of current and past members of the U.S. Armed Forces. 

“Coming Home 2016” will be held at Pacifica Graduate Institute, 801 Ladera Lane in Santa Barbara, Jan. 28-31, 2016. 

The opening events are a welcome and tribute to veterans across the United States of America and are free and open to the community. 

“We are proud to host this year’s tribute and welcome you to our campuses,” said Dianne Travis-Teague, director of alumni relations.

Our veterans are called to embark on service to a cause greater than self. In the course of their journeys, they learn many things. Civil society needs to create spaces where we can learn about their journeys and welcome them home.

Highlights will include special presentations by Pacifica alumnus, Eduard Uzumeckis, Ph.D. (Class of 2011). 

A special screening  Ground Operations will be presented. This documentary is part of a social action campaign that champions the growing network of combat veterans who are transitioning into careers as sustainable farmers, ranchers and artisan foods producers.  

Dulanie Ellis, the filmmaker will host a panel following the screening.

Other special events include a gala reception, a faculty lecture series and an alumni authors special showcase. 

The Chancellor’s Reception will be highlighted by the presentation of the Wendy Davee Award for Service and the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence. 

The 2016 Faculty Lecture Series will feature Elizabeth Nelson, Jennifer Selig, Matthew Bennett, Glen Slater and Dennis Patrick Slattery. 

In addition, the Pacifica Bookstore will co-sponsor the second annual Alumni Authors Spotlight, a spectacular showcase of publications by Pacifica Alumni. The authors will share a brief synopsis of their work and sign copies of their books.

”2016 is also the beginning of Pacifica Graduate Institute’s 40th Anniversary Celebration,” said Dr. Stephen Aizenstat, founding president and chancellor. “We are honored to launch our celebrations during the Alumni Associations’ Coming Home weekend. Forty years have passed since the idea that would become Pacifica Graduate Institute was birthed in Isla Vista, in a two-room apartment next to the University of California Santa Barbara.”

Friday, Jan. 29, will include a formal salute to active military and veterans, featuring Elizabeth Nelson and special guests, an opportunity for alumni to share there work, the Chancellor's Reception and the 40th Anniversary launch.

Saturday's events include networking opportunities for alumni, the 2016 lecture series, a campus walk-about, the Ground Operations screening and panel discussion and talk with Dulanie Ellis, which is open to the community.

The weekend will end with the authors spotlight and closing ritual on Sunday, Jan. 31.

More details are to be released closer to the special alumni weekend.

Allison Queen is a publicist representing Pacifica Graduate Alumni Association.

 
